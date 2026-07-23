One of Australia's Biggest Salon Success Stories Makes Its Canadian Debut

Just Cuts opens its first Canadian Salon in Guelph today, with London, Hamilton and Toronto next as the brand expands its signature Style Cuts and convenient walk-in model across Ontario.

GUELPH, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- For more than 40 years, Just Cuts has made Australians look their best without the hassle of booking ahead, and now they've officially arrived in Canada.

The Australian brand, which has grown into one of the country's biggest retail success stories with more than 230 Salons across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, opens its first Canadian Salon today at Stone Road Mall in Guelph. The opening marks the beginning of the brand's Ontario expansion, with Salons already confirmed for London, Hamilton and Toronto over the coming months.

It's a simple concept that has earned a remarkably loyal following.

Need a Style Cut? Just walk in.

No appointment. No rearranging your schedule weeks in advance. No lengthy Salon visit. Just fully qualified Stylists delivering professional Style Cuts when it works for you.

While many traditional Salons have built their business around colour services and lengthy appointments, Just Cuts chose a different path. They specialize exclusively in Style Cuts, creating a more convenient experience for busy families, professionals, students and anyone looking for quality without the wait.

"Canada has always stood out as a market that shares many of the same values as Australia: great service, strong communities and busy lifestyles," said Just Cuts Founder, Denis McFadden. "We're excited to partner with Canadian entrepreneurs, create rewarding careers for local Stylists and build Salons that feel genuinely connected to the communities they serve."

Every Just Cuts Salon is locally owned and operated, combining the backing of an established international brand with local entrepreneurs who live and work in the communities they serve. Canadian Stylists are trained to the same professional standards that have helped make Just Cuts a household name in Australia.

Every Salon also carries the exclusive Justice Professional™ haircare collection, developed specifically for the Just Cuts network and trusted by thousands of Stylists worldwide.

Following today's opening in Guelph, Just Cuts will expand to Masonville Place in London this November, followed by Limeridge Mall in Hamilton and Dufferin Mall in Toronto in early January. Additional Ontario locations are already under consideration.

To celebrate the opening of every new Canadian Salon, Just Cuts is making it even easier for Canadians to experience the brand. The first 30 clients through the doors of each new Salon will receive a complimentary Style Cut, followed by a special grand opening offer of $19 plus tax for all Style Cuts during the first six weeks after opening.

For Canadians who have ever put off a Style Cut because they couldn't find an appointment that fit their schedule, Just Cuts offers a refreshingly simple alternative: walk in when you're ready, enjoy a professional Style Cut, then get on with your day.

SOURCE Just Cuts

For more information or interview requests, contact: Sherri Zielinski, Evangeline PR, [email protected], 647-999-2567