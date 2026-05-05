One in Five Canadian Homes May Have Elevated Radon -- Only 12% Have Ever Tested. Homeowner.ca Launches a Free Tool to Close the Gap.

The new Radon Risk Lookup distills years of Canadian radon research into a single postal‑code search, giving homeowners an at‑a‑glance read on the risk in their area and what to do next.

GUELPH, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Homeowner.ca today launched the Radon Risk Lookup, a free tool that helps Canadian homeowners instantly assess indoor‑radon risk by postal code. An estimated one in five Canadians lives in a home with radon at or above the Canadian guideline, yet just 12% of non‑apartment households have ever tested. Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is the leading cause of lung cancer among Canadians who have never smoked.

Testing rates are also uneven: highest in New Brunswick (19%), Nova Scotia (18%), and Saskatchewan (17%), and lowest in British Columbia (7%) and Ontario (10%) -- even though elevated levels have been documented in every province and territory.

"The science is solid, but the data is spread across federal reports, academic surveys, and provincial dashboards written for policy people, not the person who just wants to know whether their basement is a problem," said Angela Nightingale, Senior Editor at Homeowner.ca. "We built the Radon Risk Lookup to translate all of that into one clear answer: here's the risk in your area, and here's what to do next."

Users enter the first three characters of a Canadian postal code and instantly see the share of homes in their area that have tested above the Canadian 200 Bq/m³ guideline. The tool draws on federal and independent Canadian radon datasets, with the full methodology documented openly on the site.

"A test kit costs less than a family dinner, yet most homeowners have no idea whether they're affected," said Ryan May, Founder of PointForm, the parent company of Homeowner.ca. "The Lookup gives you the baseline risk in your area in seconds, so you can make an informed call about whether to test."

The Radon Risk Lookup is free, requires no account, and is available now at homeowner.ca/t/radon-risk-lookup.

About Homeowner.caHomeowner.ca is a Canadian homeowner intelligence platform operated by Guelph‑based PointForm, Inc. The site combines expert‑led editorial content, in‑depth product reviews, Canadian‑specific buying guides, and free interactive tools.

SOURCE PointForm

Angela Nightingale, Senior Editor, Homeowner.ca, [email protected]