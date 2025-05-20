One Exchange and Stephen Avenue Marketing Form OX CO₂: A Carbon Trading Platform

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - One Exchange Corp. ("OX") and Stephen Avenue Marketing Inc. ("SAM") announces today the official launch of a Next-Generation Carbon Trading Platform delivering transparency, liquidity and flexibility to the carbon markets.

"OX a trusted name in energy markets, is proud to announce the launch of OX CO₂, a dedicated carbon trading platform designed to redefine how organizations engage with carbon markets. OX CO₂ brings together cutting-edge technology and decades of brokering experience to deliver unprecedented liquidity, transparency, and accessibility in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets" said Perry Undseth President and CEO of OX. "OX CO₂ is not just a platform — it's a commitment to demystifying the carbon space," Perry added. "By combining deep market insight with advanced technology, we're creating a reliable environment where clients can act with confidence and agility."

"The platform sets a new industry benchmark by integrating human expertise with powerful digital tools. OX CO₂ ensures every transaction is informed, strategic, and executed with clarity — helping users seamlessly navigate a traditionally opaque and fragmented marketplace". Added Logan Downing Managing Director of SAM.

With OX CO₂, OX and SAM invite traders, compliance buyers, and sustainability-driven organizations to engage in a smarter, more strategic approach to carbon market participation.

About One Exchange Corp. – OX is a leading voice and electronic broker for North American energy markets. We have continually grown and adapted with the industries that we serve offering a high level of service and technology. From our offices in Calgary and Houston we provide liquidity to our trading clients covering physical and financial transactions for North American Crude Oil, Butane and Propane markets. Our customers rely on us for liquidity, transparency, detailed mark to market settlement curves, market commentary and historical data. Our market liquidity is enhanced by our proprietary web-based trading software, offering our customers API connectivity and a mobile application.

About Stephen Avenue Marketing Inc. – SAM is a full-spectrum carbon market firm. We originate high-integrity environmental assets, through expert advisors, armed with leading technology, and compute power to unlock value through structured transactions and project finance. SAM's business lines span asset management, BESS optimization, project development, and clean infrastructure financing. We target institutional grade returns driven by one objective: facilitating meaningful carbon reductions in a rapidly evolving carbon economy.

website url: https://www.oneexchangecorp.com/co2/

Media Contact: One Exchange Corp., Perry Undseth: [email protected], https://www.oneexchangecorp.com; Stephen Avenue Marketing Inc., Logan Downing, [email protected], https://www.stephenavemarketing.com; To request a demo and learn more about OX CO₂, please contact: Ana Avramovic, [email protected]; Blake Pilon, [email protected]