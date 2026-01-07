One Blood Draw Could Save Your Life: Detecting Tumour DNA From 59 Deadly Cancers

FDA-approved blood test now available in Western Canada gives Canadians a chance to fight cancer before it's too late

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - WESTERN CANADA -- Every year, tens of thousands of Canadians are diagnosed with cancers that often go undetected until it's too late. cancerbloodtest.ca is giving Canadians a fighting chance with a groundbreaking blood test that can detect tumour DNA from 59 deadly cancers, including pancreatic, kidney, lung, colon, liver, breast and esophageal cancers -- many of which are not routinely screened.

Cancer is relentless and silent. The difference between early detection and late-stage diagnosis can be life-changing -- or life-ending. With just one blood draw, this test can identify cancers at very early stages, when treatment is often more effective, less invasive, and survival rates are dramatically higher. Unlike conventional screening, it involves zero radiation, reduces the need for multiple imaging appointments, and helps patients avoid unnecessary time off work, letting them take control of their health without disruption.

The test is up to 20 times more powerful than MRI for early-stage detection, is FDA approved, and is currently pending Health Canada approval but is delivered under the medical supervision of Dr. Branden Reid. It is currently available in Western Canada, including Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, through private medical care, with specialized laboratory processing in Toronto.

Full-Circle Physician-Led Care

CancerBloodTest.ca is more than a test -- it is a lifeline. Dr. Branden Reid, Founder of CancerBloodTest.ca, personally oversees each patient's journey.

If tumour DNA is detected, Dr. Reid guides next steps, including:

Private MRI or CT imaging to confirm findings

Referrals to specialists for timely treatment

Personalized follow-up care to reduce stress and uncertainty

"After diagnosing thousands of patients with cancer over the last 15 years as a family doctor, I knew I needed to bring change," said Dr. Branden Reid. "Cancer doesn't wait. This test allows us to detect tumour DNA earlier than ever before, giving patients a chance to act before it's too late. It's about clarity, peace of mind, and survival."

Who This Test Is For

CancerBloodTest.ca is designed for:

Men and women aged 40+

Those with a family history of cancer

High-level professionals and executives focused on preventative health

Caregivers or anyone seeking reassurance about their health

Organizations enhancing executive health programs

While the test does not replace standard diagnostic procedures, it offers Canadians unprecedented early insight under medical supervision -- insight that could save lives.

