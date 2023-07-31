Oncolytics Biotech® Announces US$15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. ("Oncolytics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. as underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter"), pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 6,667,000 units (the "Equity Units") for gross proceeds to the Company of US$15,000,750 (the "Offering") at a price of US$2.25 per Equity Unit.

Each Equity Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of US$2.81 (the "Exercise Price") at any time up to 60 months following the Closing (as defined below).

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in part or in whole at the Underwriter's sole discretion, at any time beginning on the Closing until 30 days following the Closing, to purchase up to that number of additional Equity Units, Common Shares or Warrants, or any combination thereof, as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Equity Units sold in the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Equity Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada except Quebec pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue its pelareorep clinical programs in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 4, 2023 (the "Closing") and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; the Offering and the timing thereof and anticipated use of proceeds therefrom; our plans to advance towards a registrational study in metastatic pancreatic cancer; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how Oncolytics may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

