Onboarding holds the secret to closing the 'revolving door' of hiring in US manufacturing, Talogy research finds.

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- As US industrial sectors grapple with persistent labor shortages and high turnover, new research from Talogy, a global leader in talent management solutions, reveals that the key to retaining workers goes far beyond the initial job offer.

The study, 'Beyond Hiring', which surveyed over 800 industrial sector experts, found that 30% of respondents identified the onboarding experience as the single, most critical factor for a new hire's long-term success.

Challenging the industry's reliance on recruitment as the primary 'fix' for high turnover, the research shows that what happens after the hiring decision is made heavily influences both employee retention and effectiveness.

The top three drivers for industrial new hire success

The study, representing participants across the manufacturing, construction, and transportation sectors identifies three 'hidden drivers' of success that keep workers from revolving through the front door:

The onboarding experience needs to go beyond paperwork and review policies to help early-stage employees feel informed, supported, and grounded within the organization.

needs to go beyond paperwork and review policies to help early-stage employees feel informed, supported, and grounded within the organization. Team dynamics and culture ranked as the second most important success factor, involving clear communication, mutual respect, and collaboration to help new hires integrate and feel psychologically safe.

ranked as the second most important success factor, involving clear communication, mutual respect, and collaboration to help new hires integrate and feel psychologically safe. Clarity over work environment and conditions from the outset. Industrial jobs can mean long hours, harsh weather, and repetitive and strenuous tasks that candidates must be prepared for in order to make an informed decision about their suitability for the role.

"When nearly a third of a worker's success is determined by their first few weeks on the job, an insubstantial onboarding process isn't just an HR oversight, it's an operational risk that impacts staff turnover, productivity and, ultimately, the bottom line." Trevor McGlochlin, Head of Industrial Solutions Strategy at Talogy, commented.

Closing the revolving door

To address the high turnover common in physically demanding roles, Talogy recommends that employers in this sector adopt more robust onboarding frameworks. These include Realistic Job Previews (RJP's) to minimize risk of 'culture shock' and structured mentorship programs that help to cultivate a positive working environment.

In addition, Talogy's I-Grade (Industrial-Grade) solution has been developed specifically to help employers in this sector to retain top talent, as well as to make informed hiring decisions at the outset.

Access the full 'Beyond Hiring' report which includes a roadmap for building a resilient, long-term workforce.

Image: Beyond Hiring in manufacturing.

About Talogy:

Talogy is proud to be one of the world's leading talent management solution providers. Crafting personalized solutions to help select, develop, and transform talent and organizations worldwide.

Partnering with organizations to truly understand their challenges inside out to help them make the best data-driven people decisions.

Combining 75+ years of expertise, an extensive content library, and innovative technology, Talogy helps clients find, build, and grow the best talent.

SOURCE Talogy