Omya Performance Polymer Distribution to Make Official Debut at K-Fair 2025

Newly established business brings together Distrupol and Omya's polymer operations under a single, customer-focused distribution platform.

OFTRINGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Omya Performance Polymer Distribution is set to make its official debut at K-Fair 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany from October 8–15, 2025. This landmark event marks the first major exhibition appearance for the newly established business following the strategic acquisition of Distrupol, one of Europe's leading distributors of thermoplastics, alongside the integration of Omya's existing global polymer distribution network.

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution is part of Omya Group, a global leader in industrial minerals and specialty distribution. This new business has been created to deliver a more agile, customer-centric approach to polymer distribution, combining unrivalled technical expertise (including material selection support, design consultation, and application development advice), an expansive product portfolio of performance polymer materials, and trusted supply partnerships across Europe and beyond.

"Launching Omya Performance Polymer Distribution at K 2025 is a significant milestone for our business and firmly demonstrates our commitment to the future of the polymer industry," says Carsten Harms, CEO, Omya Performance Polymer Distribution. "By bringing together Distrupol's deep market knowledge with Omya's global infrastructure and polymer operations, we are building a distribution platform focused entirely on empowering customers with tailored solutions that support innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability."

At Hall 6, stand D75, visitors to K 2025 will have the opportunity to meet the newly unified team, learn about the company's broad product offering, and explore tailored solutions across multiple polymer applications - from mobility and healthcare to consumer products, packaging, and industrial products.

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution offers the market an extensive range of polymers from world-class producers. The portfolio includes, but is not limited to, polyamide, polycarbonate, ABS, polyethylene, polypropylene, TPU, elastomers, PBT, acrylic, and acetal. Teamed with dedicated technical specialists and a global supply chain network, Omya Performance Polymer Distribution's service offering is vast and caters to the most sophisticated needs of product designers and manufacturers of today and the future.

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of essential minerals and a worldwide distributor of specialty materials. Founded in Switzerland in 1884 and privately owned, we employ 9,000 people across 160 plants in 50 countries. Omya provides added-value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the needs of current and future generations.

Customers rely on us for a comprehensive range of sustainable, high-quality products, backed up by exceptional customer service, regulatory advice and quality control. Our focus on 'Thinking of Tomorrow' leads to the development of innovative, reliable solutions that help customers solve their challenges.

www.omya.com

Carsten Harms, Chief Executive Officer Omya Performance Polymer Distribution, [email protected]