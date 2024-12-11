Omnira Software Expands Its Industry-Leading Suite to Enhance Portfolio Analysis and Augmented Reserves Management Capabilities

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Omnira Software™, one of the fastest-growing providers of planning, reserves management, and data insights solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PDQ Decisions™, a portfolio optimization expert and reserves management solutions provider, to distribute the PDQportfolio™ and PDQreserves™ software globally.

In line with its mission to help oil and gas companies make better capital investment decisions, this partnership broadens Omnira's suite to offer a comprehensive portfolio analysis and optimization stack seamlessly integrated with its flagship product, MOSAIC™.

Enhancing Workflow Efficiencies and Analysis

More clients are embracing MOSAIC to support their corporate planning and reserve workflows. Adding PDQportfolio's portfolio analysis and optimization capabilities enables workflows to further our clients' analytical capabilities for capital investment through an integrated suite of products.

Our clients can run multi-objective optimizations to explore different capital investment strategies, applying multiple constraints to evaluate various scenarios, allowing them to identify the optimal balance between risk and return in their portfolios. "I am excited that we are delivering new capabilities to our clients, which will ultimately help them reach their strategic goals," said Francisco Gomez, CEO of Omnira Software.

Omnira: The One-Stop Shop for Reserves Management

With the integration of PDQreserves' advanced reserves management capabilities, Omnira now stands as the industry's sole one-stop solution for comprehensive reserves management. Whether you're seeking a single solution for forecasting, planning, and reserves, or your company depends on legacy petroleum economics software and needs to tackle reserves management and reporting challenges, Omnira has the expertise to assist.

Through PDQreserves, Omnira helps clients transition from internally developed reserves management systems to an off-the-shelf solution that integrates seamlessly with their existing petroleum economics tools while meeting immediate reserves management requirements. This solution is designed to scale and evolve, ensuring long-term support as industry requirements and standards change.

About Omnira Software

Omnira Software's product suite, including MOSAIC, VERDAZO™, ASSET PLANNER™, PDQportfolio™, and PDQreserves™, supports critical E&P processes, including reserves management, planning, forecasting, and different operations processes, delivering efficiencies, confidence in the data, and insights for better decision-making.

SOURCE Omnira Software

Contact Information: For more information about Omnira Software's product suite, please contact Silvia Plazas at [email protected]