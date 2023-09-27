Omineca Mining & Metals Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca") announces the grant of 5,500,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan. 2,500,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.07 per share and, if not exercised, expire September 27, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to secure TSX Venture Exchange of the grant of options and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Tom MacNeill, President and CEO, 306-653-2692