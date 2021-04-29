Omineca Commences the Underground Portion of Rehabilitation for its Placer Gold Bulk Sample Program at Wingdam

SASKATOON, SK, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") reports that it has commenced the underground portion of rehabilitation at the Wingdam placer gold bulk sampling project, 40 kilometers east of Quesnel in the Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia. Omineca's joint venture partner has been on site for the past several months dewatering, setting up and equipping for the resumption of underground placer gold recovery operations including camp, power, ventilation, heat and mine rescue and now continues work underground.

The dewatering of the decline and mine workings with the temporary grout plug system installed in 2020 has significantly reduced pumping time and water volumes. The water level is currently holding approximately 2/3 of the way down the decline. Once rehabilitation reaches the temporary grout plug level, it will be replaced with an engineered permanent plug prior to moving on to the mine face.

The 2021 bulk sampling program is designed to continue the successful placer gold test sample program initiated in 2012. That program utilized ground freeze technology to recover 173.4 ounces of placer gold from a single 2.4-metre by 2.4-metre by 23.4-metre-long drift across the gold-bearing paleochannel located approximately 50 metres beneath Lightning Creek. This initial phase of the bulk sample program, slated for 2021, includes the first 300 metres of 17,000 metres of potential paleochannel on Omineca's claims.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The property includes hard-rock tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 17 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of an underground channel with placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the Wingdam Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Omineca, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

