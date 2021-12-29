Omineca Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds received by Omineca from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). Omineca will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

Each FT Unit consists of one "flow-through" common share of the Company that will qualify as a "flow through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to early expiry if, commencing four months after the closing of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.30 for 5 consecutive trading days.

The FT Units, and the underlying securities comprising the FT Units issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 30, 2022.

In connection with the Offering the Company paid Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Finder") a finder's fee of $59,500 and issued to the Finder 371,875 non-transferrable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Compensation Warrant Share") at an exercise price per Compensation Warrant Share equal to $0.16 until December 28, 2023, subject to early expiry if, commencing four months after the closing of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.30 for 5 consecutive trading days. The securities issued to the Finder are subject to a hold period expiring April 30, 2022.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

For further information: Tom MacNeill, President and CEO, 1 (306) 653-2692; Dean Nawata, Vice President, Business Development, 1 (604) 561-2821, [email protected]