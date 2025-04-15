Ometria Announces New Relationship with Foot Locker to Drive Personalized Customer Experiences

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ometria today announces that Foot Locker, Inc. (Foot Locker), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, has chosen Ometria as its new Customer Data Platform (CDP) to help accelerate its data-powered customer marketing and deepen relationships with customers as a key pillar of its Lace Up Plan. We believe this strategic decision will help enable Foot Locker to deliver personalized experiences across its key customer channels.

With Ometria, Foot Locker will leverage a robust data foundation to enable true personalization at scale, helping to ensure that customer interactions are relevant and engaging across every channel.

"We are thrilled to work with Ometria as our Customer Data Platform to unify our customer data we're gathering through programs like our enhanced FLX Rewards loyalty program to unlock deeper, more meaningful connections with our customers," said Stephanie Bleymaier, Vice President, Loyalty & CRM at Foot Locker. "Ometria's advanced data capabilities, innovative vision, and ability to deliver real-time, actionable insights to our marketing team will empower us to drive more personalized experiences with our customers."

Ometria echoes this excitement. "We're thrilled to support Foot Locker – a brand that truly understands the impact of data-driven personalization. At Ometria, our mission is to help retailers turn customer data into marketing experiences as personal and seamless as shopping in-store. We're proud to support Foot Locker's journey in leveraging our CDP to gain deeper customer insights and deliver meaningful, relevant experiences that drive engagement and long-term loyalty," said Djalal Lougouev, President and Co-Founder of Ometria.

This relationship reflects Ometria's commitment to empowering retail marketers with data-driven insights that create marketing experiences customers love. As more companies recognize the importance of providing actionable customer data to their business teams, Ometria is proud to support Foot Locker in achieving their goals.

About Ometria

Ometria is the only Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) built for commerce, combining an enterprise-grade CDP with cross-channel marketing execution. Its agentic AI, Architect AI™, continuously optimizes campaigns, explores data, and delivers predictive insights. Trusted by leading retailers like Foot Locker, Sephora, and Steve Madden, Ometria helps retailers create experiences their customers love.

