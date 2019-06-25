Omega Securities Inc. announces executive hires; Paul Romain appointed Chief Compliance Officer, and Bob Lupmanis appointed Director, Market Data Services

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Omega Securities Inc. ("Omega") is pleased to announce that Paul Romain has joined the Company as Chief Compliance Officer*, and Bob Lupmanis has joined as Director, Market Data Services.

Paul Romain spent the last 8 years in the market regulation branch of the Ontario Securities Commission as a trading specialist. Paul has over 20 years experience in the Canadian capital markets as an equity trader and market structure expert. Paul's diverse capital markets and regulatory expeience will help guide Omega's growth and innovation strategy.

Bob Lupmanis has joined the Company to head up Market Data Services. Bob brings over 20 years of market data and partnership experience within the financial services sector. Prior to Omega, Bob held a number of leadership roles at Thomson Reuters.

"I would like to welcome Paul and Bob to the Omega team. I am excited to work with them in continuing to build upon the strong foundation created at Omega" remarked Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Securities Inc.

About Omega Securities Inc.

Omega Securities Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces offer a venue for the facilitation of trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Omega's marketplaces account for more than five percent of Canadian equities trading and provide a cost-effective and efficient method for the Canadian broker/dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. Omega plans to add a digital asset marketplace to its offerings in Ontario. For more information about Omega Securities Inc., please email info@omegaats.com.

SOURCE Omega Securities Inc.

For further information: Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Omega Securities Inc., Laurence.rose@omegaats.com, (647) 920-6383