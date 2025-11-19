OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime (OFOVC) released a report that concludes an 18-month systemic investigation on the experiences of survivors of sexual violence in Canada's criminal justice system.

The report identifies persistent systemic barriers.Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: a systemic investigation offers 43 recommendations for actionable, practical reforms.

Top 10 Areas of Recommendations

Fully investigate sexual violence Minimize harm from R v. Jordan Better protect

therapeutic records Humanize cross-examination Offer testimonial aids automatically Provide effective rights

and representation Stop redacting

victim impact statements Prioritize access to services Allow restorative justice options Collect (better) data

for accountability

Recommendations were grounded on 2,250 consultations with survivors of sexual violence, advocates, stakeholders, legal professionals and other experts.

"We all know there is a problem. Survivors of sexual violence have repeatedly described instances of revictimization in the criminal legal system." Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime.

The investigation shows, through surveys, interviews, roundtables, case law reviews and written submissions, that practical reforms can improve the justice system for survivors while reducing costs and delays. It is not acceptable that most survivors don't trust the system enough to report, and that many who do are re-traumatized as they navigate a complex and lengthy process.

The principal investigator, Hoori Hamboyan, who interviewed survivors voiced her gratitude to all of them, adding that it was a profound honour to have been entrusted with their experiences. "I recognize the courage it took to revisit and share painful memories, and I was deeply moved by your sincerity and strength."

"We call on elected officials to ensure legislation and practice better meet the needs of victims and survivors of sexual violence." (concludes) Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime.

To access the full report or for more information , please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-federal-ombudsperson-victims-crime/sissa-essas.html

Quotes

"Survivors have spoken clearly. They deserve a justice system that protects their rights and treats them with dignity. While the findings of this report aren't new, it provides a roadmap for meaningful change that Parliament can act on now."

– Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime

"Believe us. It's that simple. When we tell you something happened, don't blame it on what we were doing or what we were wearing or if we 'deserved it' or not. Regardless of what we were doing or how we were dressed, we didn't deserve what happened to us."

– Survivor participant

" We have heard loud and clear from victims, their loved ones and stakeholders: they want a system that prioritizes their safety and dignity. This is why we have been working on legislative reforms regarding sexual offences, intimate partner violence, and the role of victims in this process. These measures are being developed collaboratively and will reflect the voices of victims and those who advocate for them. "

– The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister

responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

In Numbers

107 survivor interviews

36 virtual consultation tables

1,000 survivor survey responses

450 stakeholder survey responses

600+ stakeholder consultations

48 written submissions

750+ court cases reviewed

300+ media articles reviewed

About the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime

The OFOVC is an independent resource that was created in 2007 to ensure the federal government meets its responsibilities to victims of crime. Anyone in Canada who believes their rights under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights have not been respected can contact our Office at [email protected] or at 1-866-481-8429.

