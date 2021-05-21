Olli Brands Inc., Canada's Leading Independent Cannabis Goods Manufacturer, enters Supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Inc.

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario-based cannabis producer Olli Brands Inc. ("Olli Brands", "Olli," "OBi") is thrilled to announce that it has entered a Supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Inc. for cannabis-infused edibles and teas. OBi will provide Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ patients with a suite of products under the OBi in-house wellness-focused brand, Ollive.

"I grew up with Shoppers as my family's go-to for all our pharmaceutical needs," said Sarah Gillin, CEO, Olli Brands Inc. "They are without a doubt the most trusted and recognized name in the retail drug store marketplace, and we are delighted to partner with them to provide their medical patients with the delicious and high-quality cannabis infused products they are seeking."

A sophisticated commercial manufacturing space in Etobicoke, Ontario houses OBi's ongoing product innovation initiatives, and the production of the company's premium quality, cannabis 2.0 derivative products. The OBi facility has capabilities to produce soft chews (currently in the market) as well as baked goods, chocolate, other confectionary and cannabis infused teas.

OBi's best-in-class team of experts in the fields of product innovation, research & development, regulatory and operations distinguishes the company from others in the Canadian cannabis space and supports the goal to be a leader in expertly crafted cannabis-infused products in the Canadian market.

About Olli Brands Inc:

Olli Brands Inc. (OBi) is the trusted leader in expertly crafted high-quality cannabis-infused products, brands and experiences. Based out of Etobicoke, ON, OBi is a fully independent and licensed National manufacturer of infused cannabis 2.0 products. OBi's team works with best-in-class suppliers to offer premium-grade cannabis-infused goods to the Canadian legal market. The company's brands include its flagship brand Olli, as well as wellness focused Ollive. OBi works with like-minded private label partners to turn good ideas into exceptional possibilities in addition to its portfolio brands. OBi's products are sold across Canada at various authorized provincial retailers.

Website: ollibrands.com

Instagram: @Ollibrands

About Ollive:

Website: ollive.ca

Instagram : @Ollive_well

SOURCE Olli Brands Inc.

For further information: Olli Brands Inc., [email protected], + 1 888-924-1384