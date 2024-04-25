Olight Marks 17th Anniversary with Autism Awareness Charity Sale, Raises $69,467.59

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Olight, an innovator and leader in the flashlight industry, raised $69,467.59 from a special edition of its popular EDC flashlight, the i3T 2 in a Starry Blue color, during the autism awareness charity sale held to commemorate its 17th anniversary.

The total proceeds from the sale will be donated without reservation to the autism research institutions around the world, supporting the investment in autism research. Additionally, 450 pieces of i3T 2 Starry Blue were donated to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR) to sponsor its signature fundraising program ACTIVE FOR AUTlSM 5K. Olight raised $157,030.5 through the same charity sale last year.

The decision to direct the anniversary celebration towards charitable causes underscores Olight's dedication to spreading positivity and making meaningful impacts beyond the field of outdoor lighting, while emphasizing gratitude for support and collective impact on autism research.

"Olight's goal is not only to illuminate the world with exceptional lighting products but also to inspire hope and make a positive impact." said Mavis Xiao, the CMO of the company.

The i3T 2 Starry Blue is a specially customized product for the 17th anniversary. It features a deep blue body adorned with stars, symbolizing tranquility and hope. The gold accents, symbolized by Au, are associated with the first two letters of autism, while the '∞' symbolizes lifelong support for autism.

The #Owitness campaign, announced at the event, aims to express gratitude to its loyal fans for their years of support by inviting 50 dedicated enthusiasts through Olight.com to serve as brand ambassadors. These 'Owitness' participants were invited to witness Olight's commitments for the upcoming year.

Looking ahead, Olight remains committed to its mission of innovation, inspiration, and making positive impacts on global customers and communities. With a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to excellence, the company is poised to continue its journey of growth, innovation, and charity work in the years to come.

