Oleno AI Launches Content Automation Platform That Turns Marketing Strategy Into Published Content

Nova Scotia-based startup delivers governed content operations that replace coordination overhead with continuous, brand-consistent output

HALIFAX, NS, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Oleno AI, a content automation platform for SaaS companies, today announced the general availability of its platform following a successful early access period with customers including Revelir, Multiplier, Rallied AI, NextMe, RadMedia, and ClickPoint Software.

Marketing leaders all face a familiar problem: the gap between strategy and execution keeps widening. Content plans exist, but the coordination cost of briefing writers, reviewing drafts, enforcing brand voice, and maintaining publishing cadence consumes the time that should go toward strategy.

Demo video of Oleno AI by SalesMVP Lab Inc. - a content automation platform for B2B SaaS companies that converts marketing strategy into published content. Speed Speed

Oleno AI closes that gap. Teams define their positioning, brand voice, product knowledge, and target audiences. From there, Oleno AI automates the full content pipeline: topic generation, editorial briefs, long-form drafts, quality scoring, image creation, and publishing to any CMS - using best practices and proprietary frameworks developed over 13+ years.

How it works:

Governance Studio: Define your brand voice, product positioning, audiences, personas, and use cases in one place. All content references these rules automatically.

Storyboard: Allocate content across audiences, products, and funnel stages based on coverage gaps. The system balances output so nothing gets neglected.

Automated Pipeline: Topics flow through briefs, drafts, QA, and publishing without manual handoffs. Articles that don't meet your quality threshold get flagged before they reach your CMS.

GEO-Ready Output: Content is structured for search engine and AI-powered search experiences, where consistency and authority determine which brands get cited.

"Content teams are stuck. Budgets are shrinking, but the volume needed to stay visible in search and AI results keeps climbing. You can't cut corners on quality and expect pipeline to grow. Oleno AI exists so small teams can maintain both."

-- Daniel Hebert, Founder and CEO, Oleno AI

The platform is built specifically for B2B Marketing teams, using content and demand-gen frameworks to drive pipeline growth.

"I never jumped on programmatic content automation because I never saw the value in spitting out a mountain of mediocre-to-terrible content en masse. What got my attention with Oleno AI is that it zeroes in on quality over quantity. Better thinking and better writing perform better in search and AI discovery. Oleno AI is built around that reality, and that's a meaningful difference from everything else I've seen in programmatic SEO."

-- Anders Uhl, Chief Marketing Officer, ClickPoint Software

Oleno AI connects directly to WordPress, Webflow, and other CMS platforms via native connectors and webhook API.

"In my twenty years of working with marketing teams, I've watched brilliant strategies unravel not from lack of ideas, but from fragmented execution. The gap between what a brand intends to say and what actually reaches the market is where growth dies. Oleno AI closes that gap, bringing AI-led consistency and orchestration to every channel."

-- Jason Dea, Startup Advisor & former SVP Product, Uberflip

Oleno AI is available now at oleno.ai.

About Oleno AI

Oleno AI by SalesMVP Lab Inc. is a content automation platform headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada. The company builds systems that turn marketing strategy into published content automatically, with governance, quality control, and continuous scheduling built in. Oleno AI serves B2B SaaS companies that need consistent demand generation without scaling their content teams proportionally.

SOURCE SalesMVP Lab Inc.

Media Contact: Daniel Hebert, [email protected], 902-789-9856