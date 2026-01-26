OLEHENRIKSEN Unveils Sweet Macaron, the Latest Launch from Its Viral Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment Franchise

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand expands its viral Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment franchise with the launch of Sweet Macaron - a delectable new flavor delivering the same high-performance lip plumping, same high-performance lip plumping, hydrating, and glossy shine that has made the franchise a cult favorite. With one Pout Preserve sold every 20 seconds, the best-selling peptide lip treatment continues to drive the lip care category as a top-performing hydration and plumping essential.

Inspired by pastry-chef precision and rooted in serious skincare science, Sweet Macaron introduces a crave-worthy sensorial experience while maintaining the clinically backed formula consumers trust for visibly fuller, smoother, and healthier-looking lips. Designed to function as both a nourishing lip treatment and a high-shine lip gloss alternative, Sweet Macaron delivers instant comfort and long-term lip care benefits in one swipe.

"Pout Preserve has become a true phenomenon because it delivers visible results while still feeling rich and indulgent," said Riva Barak, Vice President of Skincare Innovation and Product Development for OLEHENRIKSEN. "With Sweet Macaron, we're continuing to evolve the franchise by tapping into flavor-forward trends while staying rooted in clinically proven performance. Our community is looking for lip products that hydrate, plump, smooth, and shine - Sweet Macaron delivers all of that with an irresistible sensorial twist."

Sweet Macaron Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment is formulated with lip-specific peptides, kokum butter, mango seed butter, acai sterols, and Scandinavian cloudberry oil to provide immediate and long-lasting hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, smooth visible lip lines, and enhance natural lip volume without stickiness. Clinical testing shows visibly fuller-looking lips in just one week, making it a go-to solution for dry lips, fine lines, and dull texture.

As consumer demand continues to surge for high-performance peptide lip treatments, hydrating lip balms, and glossy plumping lip products, Sweet Macaron meets the moment by combining indulgent flavor with efficacy - delivering fuller-looking, softer, and more luminous lips.

Clinical Results*:

97% agree it enhances the look of lips

95% agree it rescues dry, flaky lips

90% agree it gives lips a healthy bounce

*In an 8-week clinical study on 39 people

Availability: Sweet Macaron Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment ($23) will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty beginning January 26, 2026. Product is under strict embargo until January 22, 2026.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN was born out of Ole's personal journey with cystic acne. After a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare expert, Ole was inspired to harness the transformative power of skincare and make it his life's work. It was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he bottled his expertly crafted formulas and launched his namesake brand.

OLEHENRIKSEN is a Scandinavian-born brand that makes clinical skincare craveable. We blend high-efficacy ingredients like Vitamin C, AHAs and peptides with nourishing botanicals, lush textures, and naturally-derived uplifting scents, for a craveable experience that delivers real clinical results--so you never have to choose between the two. We're vegan, cruelty-free and clinically tested.

Available in 28 countries globally and in North America at Sephora, Sephora Canada, and OLEHENRIKSEN.com .

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com .

