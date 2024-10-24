OLEHENRIKSEN COLLABORATES WITH ITS SCANDI BRAND ADVISOR ANINE BING TO CO-DEVELOP A LIMITED-EDITION POUT PRESERVE PEPTIDE LIP TREATMENT WITH EXCLUSIVE DESIGN AND SHADE

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Introducing I 🖤 Me, a new collaboration and campaign from Scandinavian skincare brand, OLEHENRIKSEN, and global Fashion Designer, Anine Bing. Founded on loving yourself and your skin, OLEHENRIKSEN taps Anine Bing, once again, to unveil a limited-edition Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment with the philosophy of self-love, and how it speaks volumes in beauty.

OLEHENRIKSEN, the iconic Scandinavian skincare brand known for its dedication to bringing joy + results in every bottle, will further their message with a new co-developed product alongside designer Anine Bing. Announced as OLEHENRIKSEN's global Scandi Brand Advisor in December 2023, Bing brings her distinctive style to this collaboration with the launch of a limited-edition Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, featuring their first Glimmer formula shade, called I 🖤 ME.

The campaign celebrates the shared Scandinavian heritage and mutual commitment to self-love between OLEHENRIKSEN and Anine Bing. The partnership will kick off with a new shade of the viral Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment in a mauve-pink tint, Strawberry Sorbet flavor, and feature a glimmering finish. The new Pout Preserve in I 🖤 ME is designed to inspire moments of self-love.

"We're beyond excited to continue our partnership with Anine Bing through our first-ever Pout Preserve collaboration, I 🖤 Me," said Rachel Berg, VP of Global Marketing at OLEHENRIKSEN. "Our campaign conceptualized and creative directed by Anine, was inspired by self-love—and the micro moments of joy all around us. With this campaign our aim is to spark more glimmers. That's why the product glimmers too, so you can see a glimmer every time you look at yourself.

The Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, one of Anine's favorites within the OLEHENRIKSEN collection, is enriched with lip-specific peptides and nourishing botanical oils such as Scandinavian cloudberry seed oil, kokum butter, and wild mango butter. The award-winning lip treatment instantly plumps lips with long-lasting hydration, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and leaves lips soft and bouncy, delivering clinically fuller-looking lips in one week.

"I've been using OLEHENRIKSEN products for almost 20 years, so collaborating on our new Pout Preserve shade I 🖤 ME feels incredibly special," said Bing. "The project allowed me to design the packaging and take on the role of creative director, which was a delightful experience. I'm inspired by Ole's philosophy of self-love and how it connects to beauty, which is why this glimmering shade was named in honor of self-love. It's timeless and effortless, and I'm excited for everyone to experience it. This collaboration is a true reflection of my self-love journey and I hope it encourages others to shine their own light."

Anine Bing, founder and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake brand, is celebrated for her modern, Scandinavian-inspired essentials for those seeking a timeless yet confident approach to everyday style.

The limited-edition Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment in I 🖤 ME ($22) will be available exclusively in North America on sephora.com and olehenriksen.com starting October 24, 2024, in stores at Sephora beginning on November 28, 2024, and will launch globally starting October 24, 2024 at other select retailers. For more information about the OLEHENRIKSEN X Anine Bing collaboration and to explore the full range of Pout Preserve Lip Peptide Treatment products, please visit olehenriksen.com and follow us on social media at @olehenriksen.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face.

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com .

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, Fenty HAIR BY Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation, and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 48 countries worldwide.

ABOUT ANINE BING

ANINE BING is a Los Angeles based fashion brand founded by Anine Bing, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, and Nicolai Bing, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, ANINE BING has built a global fashion house focused on everyday wardrobe essentials and investment pieces for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. Powered by a highly engaged social-media following and a modern approach to immediate fulfillment of merchandise, the brand has become a sizable global business, and continues to show significant sustainable growth each year, since its launch in 2012.

