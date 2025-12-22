Old West Investment Management, LLC discloses sale of WildBrain (WILD) shares and filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Old West Investment Management, LLC announced that on December 19, 2025, it sold 1,120,018 shares of WildBrain Ltd. Following this transaction, Old West Investment Management, LLC is the beneficial owner of 20,100,906 shares of WildBrain Ltd. (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 9.5% of the Issuer's outstanding shares.

SOURCE Old West Investment Management, LLC

For further information please contact: Joseph Boskovich Jr., Partner, Old West Investment Management, LLC, 601 S. Figueroa Street, suite 1975, Los Angeles, CA. 90017, Tel: 213.943.1740, [email protected]