Old Navy Launches First-Ever Tween Line with POPSUGAR

To stay true to their mission of amplifying the voices of this generation, Old Navy and POPSUGAR designed the collection alongside a team of diverse tween ambassadors who provided unique insights and style inspiration that are reflected throughout the line. The tween advisors include Kheris Rogers , a young designer who uses bold fashion to make statements on equality, Alizé Lee , a level eight gymnast and YouTuber who loves shopping her brother's closet, and Jensen Gereng , a musician and athlete who wears his good vibes and love of the planet on his sleeve.

The advisor trio captured all photo and video content for the collection launch themselves while sheltering-in-place, serving as a love letter to their peers as they prepare for the new school year during these unprecedented times.

"As a family brand, we're constantly challenging ourselves to innovate the business to best serve all ages, sizes and personalities," said Andres Dorronsoro, SVP and GM of Merchandising at Old Navy. "We saw an opportunity in the tween market and were immediately inspired by this next generation that is inclusive, culturally-conscious and not afraid to stand up for what they believe in. We were thrilled to create the PS x ON collection alongside members from this age group, with positive graphics, bright colours and interchangeable styling pieces, as they continue to adapt to this 'new normal' and gear up for the new school year."

"Today's tweens are entering a rapidly evolving world and they're taking matters into their own hands to affect change. POPSUGAR empowers younger generations through a lens of positivity and optimism," said Lisa Sugar, Founder and President of POPSUGAR. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Old Navy to create a collection inspired for tweens that has an assortment of inclusive styles that will help them feel comfort during a year of change."

PS x ON Collection Details

The 25-piece PS x ON collection includes stylish athleisure staples and basic denim fashion essentials. The line's extensive hoodie and jogger fleece hook-ups are created in a range of vibrant colours and designed to be worn across all shapes, sizes and genders. The collection's graphic tees include optimistic phrases such as "Radiate Good Vibes," "We're Gonna Be Alright," "I am the Future," and "Make the World a Better Place" inspired by this age group's passion for social impact. Tweens can shop the gender-inclusive collection, priced between $10.99 - $39.99CAD now at oldnavy.ca/popsugar and in Old Navy stores in Canada beginning in August 2020.

Donation Efforts

To celebrate the collection launch and back-to-school season, Old Navy and POPSUGAR are giving back to the next generation of leaders through a series of philanthropic initiatives with Boys & Girls Clubs, including:

A $25,000USD donation to Boys & Girls Clubs [2] in honour of the PS x ON collection aimed at empowering the next generation.

donation to Boys & Girls Clubs in honour of the PS x ON collection aimed at empowering the next generation. An in-store fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $1 million to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs running from July 27 through August 6 . [3] Customers who donate $5CAD or more in Old Navy stores will receive $5CAD off their purchase of $35CAD or more [4]

to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs running from . Customers who donate $5CAD or more in Old Navy stores will receive $5CAD off their purchase of $35CAD or more A national art project engaging Boys & Girls Clubs of America, encouraging local chapters to create community art inspired by the collection's graphics for a chance to win an award from Old Navy.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR is the #1 most engaged-with Women's Lifestyle site in the U.S. according to Comscore [Comscore, February 2020]. The company reaches young women through its positive and purpose-driven content across multiple platforms, spanning entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, parenting, and more. POPSUGAR reaches 1 in 2 Millennial women in the United States and leads all women's lifestyle publishers in user engagement [Comscore & Platform Analytics, 2019]. In November 2019, POPSUGAR joined Group Nine Media, the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S., and home to The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist and Seeker. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].

