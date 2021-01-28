Old Navy Imagines a More Inclusive World with Project WE Artist Tee Series

"Project WE is an artists' collaboration with a mission," said Sarah Holme, Old Navy's Executive Vice President of Design. "We wanted to give these incredible artists a canvas to share their visions, and we hope the works will inspire and spark conversation within our communities."

Black History Month - Artist Reyna Noriega

Project WE kicks off in celebration of February's Black History Month with a special edition tee designed by Reyna Noriega , a Miami-based visual artist and educator known for her passion to teach and inspire. Noriega's design is a beautiful representation of women of colour, celebrating different skin tones, body types and hairstyles.

"I let my own culture shine through in my work, in hopes others can see representation for their experiences and feel empowered," said Noriega.

International Women's Day - Artist Jade Purple Brown

The second edition of the Project WE tees was designed by NYC-based artist Jade Purple Brown to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8. Brown's powerful design celebrates the collective power of women coming together as "WE" through her use of strong figures, vibrant colours and optimism.

"This tee is all about women uniting, creating the unimaginable, and reimagining the future of what we all can create together," said Brown.

The first two editions of the Project WE tees are available at Oldnavy.ca and in stores, with styles available for the whole family.

Giving Back to the Arts

In honour of the Project WE collection, Old Navy is donating $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada (BGCC) to support youth arts programs across North America. Research shows participation in the arts is tied to positive outcomes ranging from greater self-esteem to rates of college attendance. But fifty percent of the lowest income elementary schools lack an arts classroom, indicating an opportunity gap in arts education. BGCAs aim to close that gap by providing equitable access to arts experiences to help youth achieve great futures.1

Old Navy is committed to creating a better future for future generations through The Imagine Mission (OldNavy.ca/Imagine) and has partnered with BGCA and BGCC for decades to provide opportunities for kids that need them the most. In addition to funding ongoing arts education, Old Navy's donation will also underwrite BGCA's National Arts Contest which recognizes young artists and their accomplishments in visual, digital and performing arts.

Old Navy will continue to announce upcoming Project WE artist collaborations throughout the year as part of its mission to imagine a better future through art.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com .

______________________ 1 All research and statistics from Boys & Girls Club of America 2020 Arts Impact Report

SOURCE Old Navy Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Zoey Fiksel, [email protected]; Jared Morrow, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, [email protected]