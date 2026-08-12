Old Dutch Foods Opens New Energy-Efficient Facility in Prince Edward Island, Investing in a More Sustainable Future

New warehouse and office facility integrates solar, geothermal and energy recovery technologies to support long-term operational efficiency.

SUMMERSIDE, PEI, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Old Dutch Foods has opened a new energy-efficient Eastern Canadian accounting office and warehouse facility in Slemon Park in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, making a significant investment in the future of its Atlantic Canadian operations and its commitment to responsible business practices.

Officially opened in February 2026, the 8,400 square foot facility brings together warehouse and accounting office operations in a modern workplace designed to improve operational efficiency while reducing energy consumption. The facility incorporates a range of technologies designed to improve energy performance and reduce its environmental footprint, including solar power generation, geothermal heating and cooling, and an Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) system. It also uses no fossil fuels and release zero carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

For more than 70 years, Old Dutch has been committed to delivering the quality products Canadians know and love. The new facility reflects the company's ongoing focus on building for the future while supporting the communities and employees that have been a part of its success for generations.

A key feature of the building is its integrated solar power system, which includes a dedicated solar array spanning approximately 160 metres and is expected to generate approximately 40 kilowatts of power. The facility also utilizes geothermal technology as its primary heating and cooling source. The system consists of 16 geothermal boreholes connected through a vertical closed-loop geothermal heat exchange system that transfers energy between the ground and the building, providing an efficient, year-round source of indoor comfort while reducing reliance on conventional energy sources. Further enhancing the building's performance is an Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) system, which captures energy from exhausted air and uses it to temper incoming fresh air. The technology helps improve indoor air quality while reducing the energy required to heat and cool the facility.

"Quality has always been at the heart of Old Dutch Foods, and that commitment extends beyond the products we make to the investments we make in our people, our operations and our future," said Scott Kelemen, Sr. National Director Brand and Market Strategy at Old Dutch Foods. "As we look ahead to the next generation of Canadians who will enjoy our products, we are proud to invest in innovative technologies and infrastructure that help us operate more efficiently and responsibly for generations to come."

The new facility builds on Old Dutch Foods' broader commitment to environmental responsibility. Across its operations, the company continues to invest in waste reduction and resource recovery initiatives including advanced biological wastewater treatment technology, comprehensive recycling programs, and the diversion of food waste for beneficial reuse.

For more information on the facility and how it combines renewable energy generation, geothermal technology, and modern industrial construction practices to support long-term operational efficiency, please email Vanessa Francone ([email protected]).

About Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

It all started in Winnipeg in 1954. Taste, quality, and identity made such an impression that Old Dutch chips and snacks were an instant hit. Seven decades later, our windmill is now a sought-out fixture on store shelves across Canada. A brand to trust, a product to enjoy - Old Dutch continues to lead the snack industry in product innovation and integrity. Visit our website olddutchfoods.ca and follow us on Instagram for more information.

SOURCE Old Dutch Foods Ltd.