OKX Upgrades Partnership with McLaren Formula 1 Team in 2024, Logo to be Featured on Side Pods of New Race Car Livery for 20 Races

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today announced that as part of an expansion of its partnership with the team, the OKX logo will be featured on the side pods of the McLaren F1 car livery for 20 races in the 2024 F1 season, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car.

McLaren's new 2024 car livery, announced on 16 January and featuring the OKX branded side pods took inspiration from the OKX-McLaren jointly designed "Stealth Mode" livery revealed in September 2023.

Haider Rafique, OKX Chief Marketing Officer said: "We are thrilled to be part of the new McLaren F1 Team campaign 'Whatever It Takes.' We love the spirit that McLaren is taking into the 2024 season and we are excited to see that elements from our co-designed livery from Singapore have been integrated in this year's design. It feels like this will be a special year for McLaren and an epic one for our partnership as well."

McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown said: "Our partnership with OKX is going from strength to strength and we've delivered some fantastic fan activations last season. I look forward to building on that success through this expanded relationship, and to keeping the innovative and forward-thinking OKX brand front and centre in the fast-paced world of Formula 1."

This extended partnership between OKX and the McLaren Formula 1 team is a significant step in bridging the dynamic worlds of Web3 and blockchain and elite motorsport, bringing fans and enthusiasts closer to the intersection of technology, innovation and speed.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

