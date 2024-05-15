OKX, Circle, and Bitrue Among Sponsors of Consensus 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- The anticipation mounts as Consensus, the world's foremost event in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3, prepares for its return. Prominent industry leaders such as OKX, Circle, Bitrue, Stellar, Bitgo, and XRPL will sponsor Consensus 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas from May 29th to 31st.

This year marks the event's tenth anniversary, Consensus is expected to surpass expectations, setting new standards for dialogue, discovery, and deal-making. The event consistently draws major players in the web3 industry. It is anticipated to attract over 15,000 attendees, 850+ investors with $3+ trillion AUM.

Bitrue, one of the key sponsors for Consensus, exposes its plan to unveil a significant initiative aimed at fostering innovation and connectivity in the web3 space. Established six years ago, as a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitrue has always been committed to supporting innovators within the web3 ecosystem and was one of the first exchanges to list tokens such as GALA, XDC, and GME. Bitrue's keen ability to identify opportunities helps investors lock in high-quality investment targets earlier.

As Consensus 2024 gears up, it promises groundbreaking discussions and pivotal innovations, with leading sponsors like OKX, Circle, and Bitrue poised to influence the future of web3. "This event is a catalyst for transformative advancements," said Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer at Bitrue. "

In fact, we are also early investors in projects; we invested in companies like Wingride and Liqwid quite early on. We pay special attention to innovative projects in the RWA and AI fields. At the Consensus Conference, we will increase our investments significantly, supporting the development and construction of the entire ecosystem."

SOURCE Bitrue

For further information: Lily Ho, [email protected]