Okuma Introduces New High-Pressure Coolant System

Expands Line of Peripheral Products to Enhance Manufacturing Systems Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls, automation, and manufacturing systems, is pleased to announce the release of its new Okuma High-pressure Coolant System (OHP), a product designed to provide coolant fluids to Okuma machine tools during machining processes.

Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls, automation, and manufacturing systems, is pleased to announce the release of its new Okuma High-pressure Coolant System (OHP), a product designed to provide coolant fluids to Okuma machine tools during machining processes.

The Okuma High-pressure Coolant System is the newest addition to the company's growing line of peripheral products to support integrated, seamless manufacturing processes. Designed for demanding machining environments, the OHP Series provides variable‑flow, high‑pressure coolant delivery to Okuma machine tools, ensuring optimal chip evacuation, extended tool life, improved surface finishes, and enhanced productivity for modern manufacturing operations. Its robust construction and advanced filtration make it an ideal solution for a wide range of tooling sizes, multi-axis lathes, multi-function machines, and machining centers.

The OHP Features & Benefits at a Glance

The Okuma OHP system is compatible with water‑based coolants and suitable oils, making it versatile for a wide range of shops and applications. Operators benefit from plain‑English PLC messaging, simplifying system monitoring and maintenance. A dirty filter alarm alerts users when service is required, helping protect tooling and maintain consistent performance.

The OHP is built to support high‑precision machining with a powerful 8 GPM flow capacity and 1000 PSI pressure capability. Its dual 7x32", 5‑micron quick‑change filter bags ensure exceptional coolant cleanliness, while the 50‑gallon vertical reservoir and built‑in feed/supply pump support long, uninterrupted machining cycles.

Standard Features Include:

8 GPM flow rate

1000 PSI pressure capability

(2) 7x32" 5‑micron quick‑change filter bags

50‑gallon vertical reservoir

Built‑in feed/supply pump

208/230V standard; 480V available

Compatible with water‑based coolants or suitable oils

Clear English-language PLC notifications

Dirty filter alarm

2‑year parts warranty

Compact, Shop‑Friendly Footprint:

36" L × 28" W × 42" H -- Weight: 850 lbs

"We at Okuma are dedicated to helping our customers succeed and reach greater potential for their businesses," said Wade Anderson, Vice President of Engineering and Okuma Factory Automation. "The launch of this new high pressure coolant system is an example of how Okuma is working to create an easy to implement manufacturing systems to support efficiencies and growth."

For more information about Okuma America Corporation and the OHP series, visit www.okuma.com/products/high-pressure-coolant.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls that drive each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools and automation systems today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation

Annette Carroll, Director of Marketing, Okuma America Corporation, 704-607-3447, [email protected]