Oikoi Living Secures $10.6 Million in Construction Financing for Three Purpose-Built Rental Projects in Toronto

Toronto-based developer breaks ground on 17 new rental units across three infill sites.

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Oikoi Living, a Toronto-based residential development firm focused on purpose-built rental housing, has secured a combined $10.62 million in construction financing from Vancity Community Investment Bank (VCIB) for three simultaneous infill development projects in the City of Toronto. The three projects will deliver 17 new rental housing units across established neighbourhoods, with construction completion targeted for late 2026.

The financing package covers three gentle density developments:

66 Amelia Street -- Located in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, this project will deliver 5 rental units with a total development cost of approximately $6 million. VCIB has committed a $4.2 million construction loan. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 2026.

211 Symington Avenue -- Situated in the Junction Triangle, this 5-unit purpose-built rental development carries a total development cost of $4.675 million, supported by a $3.22 million VCIB construction loan. Completion is targeted for December 2026.

1454 Bayview Avenue -- In the Leaside-Bennington neighbourhood, this 7-unit rental project has a total development cost of $4.75 million, with $3.2 million in VCIB construction financing. Completion is targeted for November 2026.

All three projects are designed as gentle density developments -- a building form that adds density to low-rise residential streets without requiring rezoning. EDAR Group has been retained as general contractor on all three sites, with Glynn Group serving as quantity surveyor and construction monitor.

"Purpose-built rental is what Toronto needs right now, and infill development is how you deliver it without waiting five years for a rezoning," said Alain G. Cogan, President of Oikoi Living. "These are not big towers. They are the kind of mid-density housing that fits into existing neighbourhoods, adds supply where people already want to live, and gets built within a realistic timeline. Closing three construction loans simultaneously is not simple, but it lets us move faster and manage risk across a diversified portfolio rather than concentrating everything on a single site."

Beyond its active construction portfolio, Oikoi Living has three additional high-rise developments in the approvals stage: 16-20 Tyndall Assembly in Parkdale, the High Park development project (a joint venture with Elysium), and the Isabella Sherbourne tower (also a joint venture with Elysium). Combined, the company's pipeline represents over 1,700 residential units across the City of Toronto.

About Oikoi Living

Oikoi Living is a Toronto-based real estate development company focused on purpose-built rental housing. The firm develops gentle density, mid-rise, and high-rise residential projects across the City of Toronto, with a portfolio spanning active construction through development approvals. The company's name derives from the Greek "oikoi," meaning homes -- reflecting its mission that housing is where human experience comes to life.

Web: www.oikoiliving.ca

SOURCE Oikoi Living

Media Contact: Oikoi Living, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2700, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Email: [email protected]