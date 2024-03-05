OFFICIAL VIDEO STREAMS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR MUSIC CANADA'S GOLD/PLATINUM SINGLES PROGRAM

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Music Canada is thrilled to announce that, effective today, official video streams now count towards certification in the Gold/Platinum Program for Single Awards. The expansion recognizes the breadth of artists achieving success with video and celebrates how fans are listening to their favourite music.

Music Canada's Gold/Platinum Certification Program was launched in 1975 to celebrate milestone sales of music in Canada. The program honours the artists, and their teams, who create music that resonates with Canadians and achieves commercial success in Canada.

"This is an exciting moment for Music Canada's Gold/Platinum Program - which is turning 50 in 2025. With this launch, we're capturing the many innovative and licensed ways that Canadians enjoy music, and we're recognizing deserving artists who have cultivated devoted fanbases through their music videos," says Patrick Rogers, CEO, Music Canada.

Under the updated guidelines, official video streams within Canada from an approved digital service provider, such as YouTube, Vevo and Apple Music, and which were made available on or after January 1, 2020, can count towards certification.

In addition, streaming equivalents for audio and video have been updated to better account for the differing economics of ad-supported and subscription-based streams. Benchmarks to achieve certification remain the same, with singles eligible for Gold at 40,000 units, Platinum at 80,000 units and Multi-Platinum beginning at 160,000 units. Singles are eligible for Diamond certification at 800,000 units.

For more information on the updated guidelines, including and how to apply for certification, please see the FAQ .

Music Canada is the trade association representing Canada's major record labels: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Like its members, Music Canada is a partner to the industry, working with artists, independent labels, publishers, platforms, associations and others, in advancing forward-looking policies to ensure a dynamic and successful Canadian music ecosystem which returns value to music creators.

