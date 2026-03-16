RIMOUSKI, QC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Rimouski and the Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette, today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment is nearly full, and residents have been moving in over the past few days.

Located at 297 rue Corneau, the building is one of the outcomes of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Rimouski donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski; and Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés. They were accompanied by Alain Martineau, member of the board of directors of the Office d'habitation de Rimouski-Neigette, and Alain Boulianne, General Manager of the same organization.

Quotes:

"I am proud that our government has contributed to the realization of this project. The residential building inaugurated today will provide seniors in Rimouski with a true living environment, adapted to their needs and realities. As the demand for senior housing continues to grow, initiatives like this are essential to allow our seniors to age with dignity in a safe and affordable environment."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that's yielding concrete results: new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Rimouski building is further proof of this. Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The Mission Unitaînés project is much more than just a building--it's an affordable, warm, modern community environment where our seniors can live in dignity and comfort. Today's official opening means that many Rimouski seniors can now enjoy a home where they will feel fulfilled, energized and supported. What a wonderful source of pride for Rimouski!"

Amélie Dionne, Quebec Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

"The Mission Unitaînés project arrived at a time when we needed new housing units in our area more than ever. Today, with the building's official opening, Rimouski ranks among Quebec's leading cities for the number of housing starts per 1,000 residents. This demonstrates the momentum we have created and intend to maintain as we continue developing our city. We are very proud to be one of the 10 cities selected as locations for these 100-unit affordable housing projects for independent seniors. This new supply of high-quality housing will benefit the Rimouski community for many years to come."

Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski

"This new affordable living environment for independent seniors, located right in the heart of downtown, is a concrete response to the needs of the people of Rimouski. The Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette is proud to manage it and is convinced that it will make a real difference in our community."

Cécilia Michaud, Chair of the Board of Directors, Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette

"It is with immense pride that today, through this opening, we are fulfilling the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and affordable housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Rimouski includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-843-1905