SAINT-PROSPER, QC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, the Municipality of Saint-Prosper and the Maison Héritage Abénaki organization marked the official opening of the Maison Héritage Abénaki, a project with 30 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Saint-Prosper. This project required an investment of over $12.3 million.

The event was attended by Samuel Poulin, Member of the National Assembly for Beauce-Sud and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (Economy and Energy), on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Alain Maheux, Mayor of Saint-Prosper, and Rosaire Roy Jr., President of the Maison Héritage Abénaki organization.

The Government of Quebec contributed more than $6.3 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which also secured the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $4.5 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Municipality of Saint-Prosper donated the land and granted a 20-year property tax credit worth a total of just over $1 million.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project will enable 30 households to remain in their community. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Your new federal government is presenting the most ambitious housing plan in Canada since the Second World War. We are implementing a series of measures to help double the rate of residential construction across the country. Our collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the Municipality of Saint-Prosper, and the Maison Héritage Abénaki organization is bringing us closer to our goal of providing more affordable housing for Quebecers."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"I applaud the determination of our partners and the entire community of Saint-Prosper, which made this housing project possible. This initiative is fully in line with our commitment to supporting aging in place, as expressed in our government action plan on aging with pride, La fierté de vieillir, which enables seniors to remain in their homes and communities, in accessible units adapted to their needs. The project is a fine example of collective success and a great source of pride for the entire Beauce region."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Quebec Minister for Health and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"This investment by our government through the Société d'habitation du Québec shows our firm commitment to meeting the needs of different client groups in all regions of Quebec. I congratulate the Maison Héritage Abénaki for initiating this unifying project, as well as the many partners and collaborators involved."

Samuel Poulin, Member of the National Assembly for Beauce-Sud and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (Economy and Energy)

"The Maison Héritage Abénaki is now a reality! This new seniors' residence is a choice option for the people of Saint-Prosper and the surrounding area, allowing them to remain in their community while enjoying a high-quality living environment. We sincerely thank Samuel Poulin, our Member of the National Assembly, as well as the provincial government for their valuable support. A special thank you goes to the Municipality of Saint-Prosper, which believed in the project from the start and actively contributed to its success. This achievement is a great source of pride for our wonderful community."

Alain Maheux, Mayor of Saint-Prosper

"The Maison Héritage Abénaki de Saint-Prosper is a major achievement for our community. It will provide seniors in the region with a comfortable and safe living environment, along with easy access to nearby services that meet all their needs."

Rosaire Roy Jr., President of the Maison Héritage Abénaki organization

Highlights:

Up to 24 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Prosper (10%).

(10%). Located in the heart of the community, the Maison Héritage Abénaki is close to all essential services.

