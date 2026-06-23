Official opening of the Habiter chez soi building: 134 new affordable housing units in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, along with the City of Gatineau, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Logir Outaouais, are pleased to announce the opening of Habiter chez soi, a 134-unit affordable housing project that offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for low- and moderate-income families. Logir Outaouais spearheaded the project, which was carried out under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec Agreement.

The Office d'habitation de l'Outaouais, which manages the building, has been welcoming tenants since March 1. Residents enjoy high-quality facilities and a strategic location close to everyday amenities.

The $50.6-million funding package includes government investments that stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The governments of Quebec and Canada each contributed more than $19 million to the project. The City of Gatineau invested $7.7 million, which includes a direct contribution of $3.75 million to the project's construction from the Social Housing Fund and $4.02 million from funds earmarked for affordable housing. The Fonds de solidarité FTQ also provided a $3.6-million patient capital loan. A mortgage loan rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Mathieu Lévesque, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister for the Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau, on behalf of Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Isabelle N. Miron, Municipal councillor and Deputy Mayor, and Arnaud Duchêne, Director of Real Estate Investments and Social or Affordable Housing Director at the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ; and Jean Pigeon, President of Logir Outaouais.

Quotes:

"I'm particularly proud of the official opening we're celebrating today. It shows that, by joining forces, we can deliver quality projects that meet real needs. This building lives up to its name, Habiter chez soi -- a home of your own. Now 134 low- and modest-income households can have a home of their own in a high-quality, safe and affordable living environment. This is an achievement we can all take great pride in."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Today, we're officially opening 134 new affordable homes that will provide families with a stable and safe place from which to look confidently toward the future. The Habiter chez soi project demonstrates what can be achieved when governments and community partners work together to address the challenges faced by many families in Gatineau. This project gives them a welcoming place to call home, designed around their needs."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Housing is a priority for our government and for me as MNA for Chapleau. Projects like this one by Logir Outaouais demonstrate that, by working together, we can quickly provide quality housing that meets the needs of Gatineau households. We will continue to support initiatives that allow more people to find decent housing in their communities."

Mathieu Lévesque, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister for the Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau

"Even the greatest national challenges, such as the housing affordability crisis, can be addressed through local solutions -- and this project is a prime example of this. The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to put funding programs in place -- in this case, alongside the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. Thanks to the expertise of partners on the ground, these efforts have created a living environment that makes an enormous difference in the daily lives of 134 households. I am proud that the City of Gatineau was part of this collective effort."

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau

"Everyone should have access to decent and affordable housing. With Habiter chez soi, we're showing that, through strong partnerships and innovative financial arrangements, we can accelerate the delivery of housing that meets the real needs of Outaouais households. I would like to commend the Logir Outaouais team for working hard to bring this project to life."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Habiter chez soi is a tangible step forward for access to housing in the area. With 134 new units, 99 of which are subsidized and meant for low-income households, this project addresses very real needs on the ground and helps provide affordable and sustainable options to those who need them most. We applaud the commitment of the partners and public bodies that helped bring this landmark project to life for the Outaouais region."

Jean Pigeon, President, Logir Outaouais

Highlights:

Construction was awarded to Boless Inc. , a general contractor in the Outaouais region.

, a general contractor in the Outaouais region. PLURIEL designed the architectural plans to create a modern, functional and inclusive residential environment that blends harmoniously into the existing urban fabric of Boulevard Saint-René Est.

designed the architectural plans to create a modern, functional and inclusive residential environment that blends harmoniously into the existing urban fabric of Boulevard Saint-René Est. Ninety-nine of the 134 households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. If eligible, tenants would spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%).

Habiter chez soi has 92 parking spaces and two elevators and meets universal accessibility criteria.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable real estate projects. It supports the start of multi-use projects that include multiple components whether residential, commercial or office use and industrial or institutional projects. It prioritizes a sustainable development approach. As of December 31, 2025, there were 32 projects under development or construction worth $4.7 billion, which included over 5,000 residential units under construction and 78 operating assets totalling 6,445 rental residential units. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected]