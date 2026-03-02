LAVAL, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The government of Quebec, the government of Canada, the City of Laval and Shield of Athena today officially opened "Shield of Athena Family Services: MH2 L'Odyssée," a 17-unit second-stage transitional home with community support for highly vulnerable women and their children in Laval. The total investment for this project is just over $6.9 million.

The event was attended by Céline Haytayan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (Artificial Intelligence, the Quantum Sector, Science and Innovation) and Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Annie Koutrakis Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament for Vimy; Valérie Schmaltz, Member of the National Assembly for Vimont; Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent; Sandra El-Helou, Associate Member of the Executive Committee, City Councillor for the district of Souvenir-Labelle and councillor in charge of housing and social housing for the City of Laval, on behalf of Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval; and Chrysanthe Sclavounakis-Nakis, President of Shield of Athena.

The Government of Quebec contributed over $1.9 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing Shield of Athena's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $995,000 to the project through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Laval contributed more than $900,000.

Shield of Athena is a non-profit, non-denominational community organization whose purpose is to provide professional support, prevention and intervention services that are culturally and linguistically tailored to the needs of women and their children from diverse ethno-cultural communities.

Quotes:

"By officially opening this shelter, we are providing women and their children with a safe living environment that will help them rebuild their future with dignity. Our government is proud to support concrete initiatives like the one led by Shield of Athena, which directly address the needs of the most vulnerable people. Each new project of this type strengthens our network of shelters and our determination to stand against violence in all its forms."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's opening shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The success of this project stems from exemplary collaboration between governments, the City of Laval and an organization with a deep understanding of the realities faced by the families it supports. MH2 L'Odyssée is more than a building. It's a living environment that sees social innovation and community support as opportunities to transform lives. I'd like to recognize the remarkable work of Shield of Athena and everyone who helped make this place a reality."

Céline Haytayan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (Artificial Intelligence, the Quantum Sector, Science and Innovation) and Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides

"Our government is proud to support this Shield of Athena project, which is part of our ongoing efforts to build strong and affordable communities across the country, even for the most vulnerable populations. This second-stage home will have a big impact on the lives of women and their children in Laval and is another important step in building a more equitable Canada for everyone."

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament for Vimy

"Laval now has an essential tool for supporting families who are facing extremely difficult times. I'm very proud to see such a compassionate and inspiring project take shape here in our community. With the commitment of our partners and the expertise of Shield of Athena, we are providing these women and their children with a stable environment that will allow them to regain self-confidence and plan for the future."

Valérie Schmaltz, Member of the National Assembly for Vimont

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for vulnerable women throughout Quebec. Supporting this Shield of Athena project is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in this important project which will make a real difference in the lives of women and their children living in extreme vulnerability."

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent

"In Laval, we're moving quickly and getting things done. Since 2020, the City has supported 1,078 social and affordable housing units – including 49 specifically for women and families fleeing violence – through three significant projects. These are concrete actions toward building a city where everyone can live in safety and dignity. These successes have been possible thanks to the strength of our community organizations, government support and the collaborative approach that we take in Laval."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"In 2010, after our caseworkers told us about the difficulties women face when they leave our shelter, the board of directors decided to provide longer-term support to meet the need for safe and accessible housing. Fifteen years in the making, this project is now a resource that helps and protects women and children fleeing violence. We sincerely thank everyone involved."

Chrysanthe Sclavounakis-Nakis, President of Shield of Athena

Highlights:

All tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

Shield of Athena also received over $307,000 in additional financial assistance through the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Assistance under this program is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Laval.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

