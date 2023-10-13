GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, representatives from the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the City of Gatineau attended the official opening of Square Urbania, a 90-unit social and affordable housing project in Gatineau for people aged 55 or older. This project, an initiative of the organization Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain, represents an investment of more than $22.1 million.

The Government of Quebec invested more than $10.6 million in the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ also secured the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed $1.4 million under the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Gatineau contributed nearly $3.5 million to the project, including nearly $1.6 million through a tripartite agreement with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation to increase its contribution.

The tenants of 72 of the 90 units could be eligible to benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, which would allow them to spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $1.2 million over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%).

Quotes:

"Our investments in new affordable housing extend to all regions of Quebec and all low-income groups. This financial assistance will provide people aged 55 and older with safe and accessible housing, and is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers have access to a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"With the help of the Rapid Housing Initiative, this building has created more than 90 safe, accessible and inclusive housing units for people aged 55 and older. This is an excellent initiative to help address housing needs in Gatineau. I would like to thank all the partners involved in this project, which builds on the Government of Canada's work on affordable housing since 2015."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Chief government whip

"Housing needs are high in the region, particularly in Gatineau. That is why I'm thrilled with today's official opening of Square Urbania in the eastern part of the city. It adds an interesting supply of social and affordable housing and expands the rental housing stock in the city of Gatineau. Thank you to all our partners who worked to make this project a reality, because together, we always go further."

Mathieu Lacombe, Member of the National Assembly for Papineau, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth, and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"I would like to congratulate Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain for taking the initiative with this project that increases the supply of affordable housing on our territory. Citizens will now be able to remain in their communities, at home, near their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life in Gatineau's Chapleau community in Outaouais."

Mathieu Lévesque, Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau and Deputy Government House Leader

"Square Urbania adds 90 social and affordable housing units in Gatineau. I would like to thank the two other levels of government, Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain and housing professionals for partnering with the City of Gatineau to accelerate the delivery of housing on our territory."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

"We are thrilled with this official opening and are proud of the work we accomplished with our valued partners to create Square Urbania, which offers 90 new social and affordable housing units for households in need. This success encourages us to pursue our mission to increase the number of affordable housing units in the Outaouais region."

Jean Pigeon, Vice-Chair of Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain

