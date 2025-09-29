GRANDE-VALLÉE, QC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the Municipality of Grande-Vallée marked the 25th anniversary of the Maison des aînés de Grande-Vallée organization by officially opening the second phase of the organization's project, which features 10 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Grande-Vallée. The project represents a total investment of close to $5.9 million.

Logo du gouvernement du Québec (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The Government of Canada contributed $2.5 million through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The Government of Quebec, meanwhile, contributed over $1.7 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and secured the organization's mortgage loan.

For its part, the Municipality of Grande-Vallée has provided the organization a 35-year tax rebate.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to support municipalities as they search for local solutions to housing challenges. This second phase will help meet the urgent housing needs of seniors in Grande-Vallée. Working together with the Government of Quebec and the Municipality of Grande-Vallée, we're helping to build stronger and more inclusive communities."

Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minster responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution is providing seniors with safe and affordable housing. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I would like to congratulate the leadership of the organization and their partners on this wonderful achievement. Our government is proud to have contributed to this expansion, which will allow Grande-Vallée's seniors to remain in their community, close to their loved ones."

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé

"This assisted living facility is much more than just a building; it's a symbol of our commitment to the people who have shaped our community. This second phase shows our collective desire to provide them with a decent and welcoming living environment that's adapted to their needs."

Ghislaine Bouthillette, Grande-Vallée General Manager and Clerk-Treasurer

"This year, 2025, marks the 25th anniversary of our organization and the official opening of Phase II of its housing project. That's a quarter century of commitment, goodwill, love, solidarity, respect and dedication to the people who built our community. Our assisted living facility is a story of caring and community. It's a demonstration of our deepest values: dignity, compassion and intergenerational ties. I would like to recognize the exceptional work of our current and former staff members and current and former volunteers on our board of directors. I also cannot forget our partnership with Corporation d'aide à domicile Multi-Services, whose employees work with our teams every day to ensure the well-being of our residents. Thanks to them, this home is much more than a place to live; it's a place where people can thrive in dignity.

Ann Béland, President of Maison des aînés de Grande-Vallée

Highlights:

Up to 8 of the 10 households living in Phase II will be able to benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of close to $138,000 over five years is covered 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the four municipalities in the serviced area--Grande-Vallée, Cloridorme, Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine, and Petite-Vallée--based on their respective population proportions.

A number of partners provided financial support for this project, including the RCM of La Côte-de-Gaspé ($50,000), the Caisse populaire Desjardins Mer et montagnes ($50,000), the Centre local de développement ($20,000) and Présâges ($15,000).

The assisted living facility now has 30 rental units (10 apartments and 20 bachelor apartments).

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Amelia Benattia, Press Secretary to the Quebec, Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]