OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF ITALFESTMTL

MONTREAL, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with great joy and pride that the National Congress of Italian-Canadians announces the 30th edition of ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Montreal's Italian Week, to be held from August 4 to 20. An exuberant and diverse program includes events such as concerts by musicians of Italian origin, comedy evenings, the must-see fashion show, the sublime opera, the first edition of Dolci Sapori d'Italia, art and photography exhibitions and much more!

"We're honored to be able to play a greater role in Montreal's cultural scene, and to have even greater visibility to better represent the Italian community. Join us in supporting Italian-Canadian artists!", states Me Antonio Sciascia, President of the National Congress of Italian-Canadians.

In keeping with tradition, all activities in the ItalfestMTL program will be offered free of charge, with the exception of the closing comedy show on August 20th. We would like to thank all our sponsors for their fundamental contribution to the success of the festival, and in particular our presenting sponsor, Mastro and San Daniele as well as our main partner Fondation Communautaire Canadienne-Italienne.

"Mastro and San Daniele have been producing and distributing authentic Italian deli speciality meats across Canada for over 45 years and as the market leaders in Quebec and Canada, we are proud to celebrate Italian culture and food as the presenting sponsor for Montreal's Italfest for the 8th consecutive year," said Yvonne Chan-Caguiat, Vice President, Marketing, Sofina Foods, Inc. "We are passionate about bringing old-world recipe and tradition to modern-day kitchens, providing Canadians with a true authentic culinary experience and we invite you to continue to 'Bring Tradition Home' with our delicious products."

We would also like to acknowledge the generous support of the governments of Canada, Quebec and the City of Montreal.

About ItalfestMTL

ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Montreal's Italian Week, is a city-wide cultural festival celebrating the richness of Italian culture. Every year, over 400 000 festival-goers get the opportunity to celebrate the Italian culture through a wide variety of shows and activities featuring Italian-Canadian music, art, food, fashion and talent. This year's festival has plenty of surprises you won't want to miss! So, join us from August 4 to 20, 2023!

SOURCE Congrès National des Italo-Canadiens (RQ)

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS: [email protected], 514.279.6357