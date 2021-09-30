Office Pod Manufacturer SnapCab to Launch New Products at NeoCon to Help with Safe Return to Work

SnapCab Work and Work+

The SnapCab Work and Work+ offer optimal work experiences for open office environments. Employees can focus within a peaceful space while visibly remaining connected to their team. These pods utilize a top-to-bottom air flow exchange, pulling fresh air in through ceiling fans and exiting through floor vents. This gives users a fresh environment with the cleanest air flow, exchanging fully every 90 seconds.

These models provide a quiet space to focus on a project, take a call or hold a virtual meeting without disrupting the rest of the office. They take up less space than individual offices and allow for the flexibility to change a floorplan. The wall panels and furniture can be ordered in any color and material, and the height-adjustable table can be used as a standing or seated work area.

SnapCab Consult

The SnapCab Consult allows for safe face-to-face consultation and collaboration. It is a mobile pod split into two smaller rooms separated by a glass partition. With air ventilation top of mind, each side of the pod is equipped with a dedicated HEPA filter. The sound-blocking exterior glass doors provide audio privacy and keep out distracting noise.

SnapCab Meet 2

Designed for productivity, the SnapCab Meet 2 is a quiet sanctuary for those working from home. Being smaller in size than our other office pods, the SnapCab Meet 2 is meant to fit comfortably in a home. A quiet ceiling fan ensures that fresh air is circulated continuously. The finishes, furniture, and accessories are all customizable.

The Meet 2 is seismic certified, UL Listed and easy to clean. In fact, all SnapCab Workspace products are. All pods can be mobile with heavy duty casters or floorless for wheelchair accessibility, and they're compatible with SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

"We're excited to introduce architects and designers to our new products that can help them create and recreate workspaces that help people safely return to work," says Glenn Bostock, SnapCab founder and CEO. "SnapCab Workspace products give those who are reworking open spaces so many flexible options that provide people with the quiet space they need to focus, while also providing the open space they need to safely collaborate.

"One of the best features of SnapCab Workspace pods is that they can be updated at any time," he adds. "Simply swap out the panels, furniture or accessories to create a whole new space for any workspace need."

For the past fifty years, NeoCon has been the standout event for the commercial design industry. Over 700 exhibitors will showcase new products and services relevant to the workplace, education, public spaces, healthcare and more. The future of work will be a popular theme this year.

About SnapCab

Since 1983, SnapCab has been a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with a customizable frame, panels, finishes, colors, furniture, accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

