OEIS Investigations & Security Announces Expansion of Security Guard Services to Mississauga, Ontario

Canadian Security and Investigations company OEIS have answered demand and are now providing its premium quality security services in Mississauga. All with the same devotion to excellence and attention to detail that has won the company remarkable praise.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - When it comes to having security needs met, most would agree it is a time to expect experience, reliability, and a commitment to professionalism. In Canada, these qualities and much more, have earned Security and Investigation company OEIS a shining reputation. Building off of this success. OEIS recently announced they have now expanded its service area and are now also operating in Mississauga, Ontario and its surrounding communities. OEIS now offer top-quality security services in Mississauga such as Security Patrol, Condominium Security, Construction Security and other investigation services, as needed.

"We provide qualified, educated and professional law enforcement, security services protection, and investigation services that meet the needs of our clients as Your Total Security Expert," commented a spokesperson from OEIS, "We look forward to exceeding client expectations in the Mississauga area."

According to the company, has seven locations across Canada and a staff of over 165 security professionals. OEIS is a registered Investigation and Security firm that contains multi-cultured professionals from all over the globe. Its team consists of former police officers, ex-military soldiers, human trafficking experts, anti-drug prevention officers, and anti- terrorism and operational collaborators.

The reviews for OEIS continue to be positive across the board.

Jay S., from Ontario, recently said in a five-star review, "We brought on OEIS to handle some of our regular security needs. The company has completely impressed us. This is now one less thing we need to worry about, thanks to OEIS."

OEIS's address in Mississauga is Unit 50 1215 Queensway E, Rd, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Y 1R6.

