OEG SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES NEW ECOMMERCE PLATFORM, ICETOM

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today the launch of ICETOM, a new trusted online marketplace, available across Canada.

A first of its kind for a Canadian sports and entertainment company, ICETOM brings together 90 of the top Canadian and American athletic, style, and outdoor apparel brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, New Balance, PUMA, Patagonia, Travis Mathew and more with thousands of high-quality products in one easy-to-use online experience. In addition to top brands, ICETOM will also help Canadians discover new, up-and-coming brand names like Levelwear, Prairie Proud and Tentree.

By bringing thousands of products together into one easy-to-use, secure and trusted online marketplace, ICETOM brings a new level of convenience to Canadian women, men and youth who are looking for the apparel and accessories to help them lead an active life.

"As an established sports and entertainment brand, we believe in a healthy and active lifestyle, and we also believe in the unique style of Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Stew MacDonald, President, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "With so many options available out there for apparel and accessories, ICETOM brings together the most popular and emerging brands and thousands of products into one convenient, secure and trusted online marketplace. Whatever the activity or occasion, ICETOM wants to empower your personal look and feel without having to go from store to store or website to website."

About ICETOM

ICETOM (Trusted Online Marketplace) is a newly founded ecommerce platform created in Edmonton, Alberta built for women, men and youth offering Canadian and American brands and products that power an active lifestyle. ICETOM offers thousands of products to help Canadians train, grow, and develop. At ICETOM, we believe in community, quality, craftsmanship, wellness through an active lifestyle and that nobody wins alone. Our goal is to enrich everyday life for Canadians through the discovery of regional and national active living brands. ICETOM will empower your active lifestyle and amplify your personal style.

