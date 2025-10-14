Odyssee: A Global Celebration of Fine Wines & Spirits Arrives in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Odyssee, a premier international wine and spirits showcase, invites enthusiasts and newcomers alike to embark on a journey of taste and discovery. Taking place at the Art Gallery of Ontario on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, this exclusive evening will bring together over 55 renowned producers from around the world for an exceptional celebration of craftsmanship and connection.

ODYSSEE 2025 Toronto, an unique tasting event with 55+ Dandurand producers . (CNW Group/Group Dandurand)

Designed to unite producers, experts, and guests in an inclusive and immersive experience, Odyssee highlights the craftsmanship behind the world's most distinguished wines and spirits. Guests will have the rare opportunity to meet the passionate creators behind iconic labels, explore diverse flavors, and enjoy curated tastings that appeal to every palate, all within the elegant setting of the AGO.

"Odyssee is more than an event, it's a journey," said Elias Aoun, Executive Vice President, Agencies Dandurand Group. "We are honored to bring this global family of producers together in Toronto for the first time, offering guests an experience that celebrates heritage, innovation, and the shared passion for exceptional wines and spirits."

Highlights include distinguished wineries such as Argiano, Catena, Chapoutier, Donnafugata, Errazuriz, Fontanafredda, Frescobaldi, and Tommasi representing some of the most storied terroirs and winemaking traditions in the world. A curated selection of fine spirits from Illva Saronno, Ron Barceló, Stoli Group, Sazerac, and Sortilège will also be featured, rounding out a portfolio that celebrates excellence across every pour.

The evening promises to be a rare and elegant celebration, one where artistry, taste, and tradition converge in a single, unforgettable moment at the heart of Toronto.

Tickets to this event can be purchased at Odyssee Experience for the price of $75 per ticket.

ABOUT ODYSSEE

Odyssee is wine and spirits showcase hosted by the Dandurand Group, which comprises of Dandurand, Univins Wines & Spirits, Noble Estate and Galleon agencies. Created to unite the world's most esteemed producers and passionate enthusiasts in a single, refined celebration. The inaugural 2025 edition in Toronto marks the beginning of a global journey that celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and the shared joy of exceptional taste.

ABOUT DANDURAND GROUP

Dandurand Group is the largest Canadian family-run alcoholic beverages agency importer in the country. With a heritage spanning over half a century and a deep respect for savoir-faire, the group is renowned for a carefully and strategically selected portfolio of producers from around the globe. Over the years, Dandurand Group's dedicated and talented team of experts has taken pride in successfully tailoring its partners' global strategies to the Canadian consumers.

Media contact: Julie Krupa, Dandurand Group, [email protected]