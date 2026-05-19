Odgers Expands Board Advisory Capabilities with Appointment of Prashant Masand

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Odgers announced today that Prashant Masand has joined the firm as a Partner in its Board + Governance Practice. His appointment strengthens Odgers' ability to support boards with the recruitment of high-impact directors and comprehensive governance advisory services across public company, private company, and public-sector boards.

Prashant Masand, Partner, Board & Governance Practice, Odgers (CNW Group/Odgers)

For decades, Odgers has helped clients align governance priorities with board composition and leadership decisions. With Prashant's arrival, the firm further enhances its capability to assess governance effectiveness, anticipate emerging risks, and identify director talent whose skills and perspectives align with organizational strategy and fiduciary responsibilities.

"Boards today are operating in a risk environment that is broader, faster, and more interconnected than ever," said Brad Beveridge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Odgers Canada. "Prashant brings strong credibility with directors, not only on governance fundamentals but on how board composition must evolve to meet growing accountability for technology, AI, cybersecurity, sustainability, and regulatory demands."

"Boards are increasingly seeking integrated advice on how governance expectations, risk exposure, and board composition fit together," said Elaine Roper, Partner and Head of the Board + Governance Practice. "Prashant strengthens our ability to support boards end to end: from enhancing oversight to recruiting directors who bring real value in the boardroom."

"Board recruitment isn't just about filling a seat; it is about equipping boards to govern what lies ahead," said Prashant Masand. "What attracted me to Odgers is its ability to integrate deep board advisory expertise with director recruitment, ensuring boards have the insight, foresight and the talent needed to make better decisions."

Most recently, Prashant led Deloitte's National Board Governance and Enterprise Risk Management Practice, advising more than 75 boards and delivering Board education to over 2,000 directors and executives globally. He is widely recognized for helping boards and executive teams strengthen oversight across risk, technology, geopolitics, operations, shareholder activism, regulatory compliance, sustainability, crisis response, and enterprise transformation.

SOURCE Odgers

Lori Dyne, [email protected]