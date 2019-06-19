OCP Credit Funds Announce Quarterly Distributions
Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC announces the following distributions for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. In each case, the distribution will be paid on or before July 15, 2019 to holders of record on June 28, 2019.
|
Fund
|
TSX Symbol
|
Distribution (per Unit)
|
OCP Credit Strategy Fund
|
OCS.UN
|
$0.175
|
OCP Senior Credit Fund
|
OSL.UN
|
$0.125
SOURCE Onex Credit Partners, LLC
For further information: please contact the Funds at: Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com, www.ocpseniorcredit.com
