OCP Credit Funds Announce Quarterly Distributions

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC announces the following distributions for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. In each case, the distribution will be paid on or before July 15, 2019 to holders of record on June 28, 2019.

Fund TSX Symbol Distribution (per Unit) OCP Credit Strategy Fund OCS.UN $0.175 OCP Senior Credit Fund OSL.UN $0.125

SOURCE Onex Credit Partners, LLC

For further information: please contact the Funds at: Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com, www.ocpseniorcredit.com