OCIGO by Olythe: a new digital breathalyzer approved for American Law Enforcement

There's a new sheriff in town and it's called OCIGO! Olythe, the expert in human breath analysis, received DOT approval¹ to equip US law enforcement.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Alongside FDA registration, Olythe, the expert in breath analysis, has received approval from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to become a device for traffic control and enforcement. Its connected breathalyzer OCIGO miniaturizes the technology currently used by law enforcement. OCIGO integrates the patented infrared spectroscopy technology that instantly measures the concentration of alcohol in the exhaled air (BAC2). Easy-to-use and pocket-sized, it is now recognized as one of the most accurate alternatives for law enforcement as a screening device. In a country which celebrates 100 years from the end of prohibition, OCIGO will help improve traffic safety!

In the United States, every 50 minutes, a person dies in an alcohol related crash.3 More than 1 million drivers per year are arrested for exceeding the legal alcohol limit.4 After its success at the CES in Las Vegas and its entry into the US market, Olythe received DOT approval from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) for its connected breathalyzer OCIGO. With its miniaturized infrared technology, OCIGO is now approved as an accurate, reliable and easy to transport alternative for US Law Enforcement.

OCIGO, a reliable and miniaturized traffic control tool

Traffic law enforcement commonly relies on two successive standard devices: a breathalyzer called DOT Alcohol Screener which detects the presence of alcohol and enables serial testing, and an alcoholmeter called DOT Evidential Tester which is legally binding and has probative value.

OCIGO is a breathalyzer that displays the alcohol concentration in real time with a precision of 4 digits. It is equipped with a patented miniaturized infrared spectroscopy technology which provides increased accuracy.

A DOT-approved accurate breathalyzer under any circumstance

To comply to law enforcement requirements, OCIGO underwent a large panel of tests over several months. These tests were conducted by the Volpe National Transportation System Center (VNTSC) of the Department. The tests included:

Precision and accuracy

Blank reading

Cigarette smoke interference

Temperature

Vibration tests

More information here

Olythe, at the cutting edge of a growing market

Making its entry into the US and offering its product to a specific market such as law enforcement went without saying. Indeed, the American market of alcohol measurement devices should reach 4.7 billion USD by 2025.5 Moreover, strict regulations by the governments to prevent traffic accidents are set to raise the demand in breathalyzers during the next 4 years.4

About Olythe

Olythe is one of the leaders in the measurement of alcohol in exhaled air thanks to its patented technology. Olythe designs, develops and markets a complete range of connected devices in order to meet the needs of professionals (Transport and Logistics, high-risk professions, administrations and law enforcement, healthcare professionals) as well as private individuals. More information on www.olythe.io/en

Olythe Corporate:

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 53 62 39 - [email protected]

Press Contacts:

North America

Mary Arda, +1 786-546-0856 – [email protected]

Europe

Licence K for Olythe:

Jean-François Kitten, +33 (0)9 72 33 47 63- [email protected]

Sophie Renard, +33(0)6 82 80 61 97 – [email protected]

Ilinca Spita, +33(0)6 64 75 12 98 (EN) - [email protected]

1 DOT approval letter upon request

2 For « Breath Alcohol Concentration »

3 https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving

4 Please see "Data table" number 29 at https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2019/crime-in-the-u.s.-2019/downloads/download-printable-files

5 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breathalyzers-market-100743

SOURCE Olythe

Related Links

https://www.olythe.io/en

