OCI N.V. statement on NNS

News provided byOCI Global
Jun 29, 2026, 02:21 ET
AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") and is publishing it for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement
Important information
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Annex – NNS Press Release of 29 June 2026 announcing update on the voluntary public offer
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Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001522/OCI_Statement.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg
SOURCE OCI Global
Sarah Rajani CFA, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications, Email: [email protected]
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