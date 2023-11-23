OCEANIC ANNOUNCES REPLACEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED SERIES B CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE AND SETTLEMENT OF ADVANCE ROYALTY

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO

ALL AMOUNTS ARE STATED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to:

Replace the Series B Debentures at Maturity

The Company intends to enter into agreements with the holder of the Company's previously issued Series B convertible debenture (the "Series B Debenture") maturing on November 29, 2023 (the "Maturity Date") to replace the existing Series B Debenture with a new debenture (the "Replacement Debenture") on the Maturity Date, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Series B Debenture is convertible to units (each a "Unit") at the election of the holder at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Upon conversion, each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share. The terms of the Replacement Debenture will be the same as the Series B Debenture, other than (i) the Warrant exercise price will be $0.07 and (ii) the maturity date will be November 29, 2028.

Should any portion of the Replacement Debenture be converted into Units prior to March 29, 2024, any common shares issued in relation thereto will be subject to a statutory hold until March 29, 2024.

Settle and/or Defer part of Advance Royalty Payments

The Company has reached agreements with its Hopes Advance Project ("Hopes Advance") royalty holders in respect of settlement of its upcoming advance royalty payments. Under the terms of the royalty agreements, each of SPG Royalties Inc. ("SPG") and 154619 Canada Inc. ("154619") are entitled to annual advance royalty payments of $100,000 until the commencement of commercial production on Hopes Advance. Advanced royalty payments will be deductible from actual royalty payments subsequent to the commencement of commercial production.

SPG has agreed to a settlement of its 2023 advance royalty payment through a cash payment of $25,000 and the issuance of an aggregate of 1,153,846 common shares at a price of $0.065 per common share. The settlement with SPG is subject to approval by the TSXV. The common shares issued will be subject to the statutory four-month hold period.

154619 has agreed to a part-settlement of its 2023 advance royalty payment through a cash payment of $50,000, with the remaining balance of $50,000 to be deferred until November 30, 2024.

