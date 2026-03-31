OceanaGold to list on the New York Stock Exchange on April 7, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC , March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") has approved the application to list its common shares. OceanaGold expects that the common shares will commence trading on the NYSE at market open on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 under the ticker symbol "OGC". Following the NYSE listing, quotation on the U.S. OTC Markets will be discontinued. The Company's common shares will continue to trade in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the same ticker symbol, "OGC". Shareholders are not required to take any action.

OceanaGold representatives will participate in the Opening Bell ceremony on the trading floor of the NYSE on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. A video of the bell-ringing ceremony will be available on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/bell and the replay will be available on the Company's website.

Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "This is a significant milestone for OceanaGold. Listing on the NYSE expands our access to investors in the United States, enhances trading liquidity, and better reflects the scale and geographic presence of our business.

Our Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina, USA, representing nearly half of our gold production1 in 2026, is the primary driver of the Company's near-term production growth and is one of the largest gold mines in the USA. With record financial performance delivered last year, production growth in 2026 and our focus on shareholder value creation, the NYSE listing provides the opportunity for more investors to participate in the Company's success."

1. At the mid-point of guidance, Haile represents ~45% of gold production in 2026. Please see Q4 2025 MD&A for further details.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a global intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the wholly-owned Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; the wholly-owned Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and the 80%-owned Didipio Mine in the Philippines.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the future price of gold; the anticipated timing of the Company's listing of its common shares on the NYSE; the anticipated timing for the discontinuance of the Company's quotation on the OTC Markets; the future financial and operating performance of the Company and its mining projects, including the production profile at Haile; the expected benefits of the Company's NYSE listing, including significantly expanding access to investors in the United States, enhancing trading liquidity and better reflecting the scale and geographic diversity of its business; and information relating to future performance. Forward-looking statements relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.Such risks include, among others, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified and described in more detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors Management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to Management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to: the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold and copper; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of Management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or Management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities the Company will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Rebecca Henare, VP, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-678-4095, [email protected]; Valerie Burns, Manager, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-235-0742, [email protected]; Media Relations: Louise Burgess, VP, Communications, Tel: +1 604-403-2019, [email protected]