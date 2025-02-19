OceanaGold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results

(All financial figures in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Met 2024 updated production guidance and achieved record annual production at Haile

Record annual Net Profit of $192 million and Free Cash Flow of $245 million

Doubling of annual dividend and intend to repurchase up to $100 million of shares in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") reported its operational and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.oceanagold.com .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Fourth quarter production of 150,900 ounces of gold and 3,100 tonnes of copper, an increase in gold production of 12% from the prior quarter

Record quarterly and annual production at Haile and best quarterly production at Waihi since production commenced at Martha Underground in 2021

Full year 2024 production of 488,800 ounces of gold and 12,300 tonnes of copper, achieving updated production guidance

Quarterly and full year All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) † of $1,563 and $1,777 per ounce, respectively

of and per ounce, respectively Record quarterly and annual revenue of $427 million and $1.29 billion , respectively

and , respectively Record quarterly and annual Net Profit † of $103 million and $192 million , respectively

of and , respectively Adjusted EPS † of $0.15 , an increase of 67% from the prior quarter

of , an increase of 67% from the prior quarter Fourth quarter EBITDA Margin † of 58% and Operating Cash Flow Per Share † of $0.36

of 58% and Operating Cash Flow Per Share of Record quarterly and annual Free Cash Flow † of $147 million and $245 million , respectively

of and , respectively Repaid the remaining $85.0 million of the revolving credit facility during the quarter, ending the year with Net Cash † of $192 million

of the revolving credit facility during the quarter, ending the year with Net Cash of Repurchased 8.8 million common shares ( $24.1 million ) since July, 2024, at an average price of CAD$3.79 per share

) since July, 2024, at an average price of per share Doubled annual dividend to $0.01 per share quarterly

per share quarterly Declared an initial Mineral Reserve at Wharekirauponga of 4.1 Mt at 9.2 g/t for 1.21 Moz Au

Total Mineral Reserves increased by 27% to 6.2 Moz Au , net of mining depletion

Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "The fourth quarter was tremendous, delivering numerous operational and Company records, highlighted by record quarterly Free Cash Flow of $147 million. These strong results were driven by record production at Haile and a strong performance by both Macraes and Waihi. We continued to invest at all four operations while increasing shareholders' ownership of the Company by fully repaying the credit facility and actively buying back shares, finishing the year with net cash of $192 million. In 2024 we also successfully completed a number of major milestones notably the OceanaGold Philippines IPO, the ramp-up of Haile's Horseshoe underground mine, and the release of exceptional results in the Waihi District pre-feasibility study.

Looking forward, we expect another year of strong Free Cash Flow in 2025, and a significant step-up in gold production and Free Cash Flow in 2026. We will continue to invest in our organic growth and exploration projects and increase capital returns to our shareholders via the dividend and share-buyback programs. I am also very excited by the value enhancing catalysts we have in 2025, such as obtaining the permits and commencing construction at the high-grade Wharekirauponga underground mine, and further exploration success at each of our sites."

Multi-Year Outlook

The Company maintains a strong multi-year outlook, with 20% growth in gold production from 2024 levels by 2026.

Production & Cost Outlook

2025 2026 Gold production koz 450 - 520 550 - 620 Copper production kt 13 - 15 13 - 15 AISC† $/oz 1,900 - 2,050 1,400 - 1,600 Growth & Exploration Capital1 $M 120 - 130 190 - 215

1 Excludes sustaining exploration capital.





Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Gold Produced1











Haile koz 75.2 64.9 37.6 212.6 152.5 Didipio koz 19.7 27.9 42.8 97.0 138.5 Macraes koz 37.9 28.3 36.1 125.4 137.0 Waihi koz 18.1 13.8 13.3 53.8 49.3 Total gold produced1 koz 150.9 134.9 129.8 488.8 477.3 Gold Sales











Haile koz 73.9 53.6 29.6 208.5 146.2 Didipio koz 20.8 28.9 39.7 100.4 135.7 Macraes koz 36.6 29.5 36.3 124.8 137.1 Waihi koz 19.0 12.8 13.2 54.0 48.9 Total gold sales koz 150.3 124.8 118.8 487.7 467.9 Average Gold Price $/oz 2,665 2,511 1,993 2,433 1,955 Copper Produced1 - Didipio koz 3.1 3.4 3.8 12.3 14.2 Copper Sales - Didipio koz 2.8 3.5 3.9 11.7 13.8 Average Copper Price $/lb 4.16 4.15 3.80 4.16 3.87 Cash Costs†











Haile $/oz 598 683 1,521 955 884 Didipio $/oz 1,033 824 549 851 614 Macraes $/oz 1,214 1,458 901 1,192 996 Waihi $/oz 1,130 1,538 1,345 1,427 1,300 Consolidated Cash Costs† $/oz 875 987 987 1,047 883 AISC†











Haile $/oz 1,287 1,537 2,570 1,628 1,921 Didipio $/oz 1,389 1,103 737 1,140 730 Macraes $/oz 1,535 2,099 1,468 1,906 1,570 Waihi $/oz 1,557 2,252 1,829 2,087 1,914 Consolidated AISC† $/oz 1,563 1,729 1,658 1,777 1,587 Free Cash Flow†2 $M 146.5 65.7 16.1 245.2 42.4 Net profit (loss) $M 102.7 60.6 (18.9) 192.0 83.1 Adjusted net profit† $M 107.6 66.4 6.6 208.3 120.1 Adjusted EBITDA† $M 251.3 162.8 91.6 604.0 413.6 Earnings (loss) per share3 $/share $0.14 $0.08 $(0.03) $0.26 $0.12 Adjusted earnings per share†3 $/share $0.15 $0.09 $0.01 $0.29 $0.16 Operating Cash Flow per share† $/share $0.36 $0.22 $0.12 $0.83 $0.56 Free Cash Flow per share† $/share $0.20 $0.09 $0.02 $0.34 $0.06

1 Production is reported on a 100% basis as all operations are controlled by OceanaGold. 2 Includes proceeds of $30.0 million from the sale of the Blackwater project in the second quarter of 2024. 3 Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

Management Update

The Company advises that David Londono, Chief Operating Officer Americas, is leaving OceanaGold to return to Colombia for family reasons. His last day with the Company will be April 4, 2025. David has been a valued member of OceanaGold since he joined Haile in July 2021 and has guided Haile through operational improvements, permitting of the Haile expansion and mostly recently delivery of the Horseshoe Underground mine into production.

Bhuvanesh Malhotra, Chief Technical and Projects Officer, will permanently assume David's executive accountabilities for the Haile Gold Mine upon David's departure. Mr. Malhotra has been with the company since early 2024 and has over 25 years of experience in operational and technical roles across multiple commodities and mining methods, driving safety performance, operational excellence, and sustainable transformational change.

Dividend & Share Buyback

The Company is pleased to announce a doubling of the annual dividend payment, to $0.01 per common share payable quarterly.

The Board has also approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of common shares in 2025. Under the current NCIB ("Normal Course Issuer Bid") program announced in July 2024, the Company had repurchased 8.8 million common shares as of December 31, 2024.

OceanaGold declared a $0.01 per share dividend in February 2025, payable in April 2025. Shareholders of record at the close of business in each jurisdiction on March 5, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on April 25, 2025. The dividend payment applies to holders of record of the Company's common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Declaration of Dividend

Wednesday February 19, 2025 Record Date

Wednesday March 5, 2025 Dividend Payment Date

Friday April 25, 2025









Dividends are payable in United States dollars. Shareholders in other jurisdictions can elect to participate in Computershare's international payments service if they want to receive dividends in an alternative currency.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share

These are used by Management to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of the Company's operations and the performance of its core business. Accordingly, such measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) is calculated as Net Profit/(Loss) less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, foreign exchange (gains)/losses, gain on sale of assets, OGP listing costs and restructuring costs related to transitioning certain corporate activities from Australia to Canada.

Prior to the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) was calculated using an adjustment for a specific portion of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses rather than the total foreign exchange gain/loss. The comparative quarters have been recalculated adjusting for all foreign exchange gains/ losses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) 102.7 60.6 (18.9) 192.0 83.1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 3.0 (1.3) (6.9) 7.9 1.8 Write-down of assets 1.9 1.7 38.3 8.3 41.1 Gain on sale of Blackwater project — — — (17.6) — Tax expense on sale of Blackwater project — — — 4.9 — OGP listing costs — 5.4 — 10.9 — Restructuring costs — — 3.7 1.9 3.7 Adjusted net profit 107.6 66.4 6.6 208.3 120.1 Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 724.6 726.5 722.6 724.8 722.6 Adjusted earnings per share 0.15 0.09 0.01 0.29 0.17

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of its ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flows to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, gains/losses on disposal of assets, listing costs, foreign exchange gains/losses and other non-recurring costs. EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Prior to the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was calculated using an adjustment for a specific portion of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses rather than the total foreign exchange gain/loss. The comparative quarters have been recalculated adjusting for all foreign exchange gains/losses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:

$M Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) 102.7 60.6 (18.9) 192.0 83.1 Depreciation and amortization 100.5 86.0 71.8 321.2 228.8 Net interest expense and finance costs 2.9 4.3 6.3 19.1 21.0 Income tax expense(recovery) on earnings 40.3 6.1 (2.7) 55.4 35.3 EBITDA 246.4 157.0 56.5 587.7 368.2 Write-down of assets 1.9 1.7 38.3 8.3 39.9 Gain on sale of Blackwater project — — — (17.6) — Tax expense on sale of Blackwater project — — — 4.9 — OGP listing costs — 5.4 — 10.9 — Restructuring expense — — 3.7 1.9 3.7 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 3.0 (1.3) (6.9) 7.9 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA 251.3 162.8 91.6 604.0 413.6 Revenue 427.3 345.2 267.3 1,294.0 1,026.3 EBITDA Margin 58 % 45 % 21 % 45 % 36 %

Cash Costs and AISC

Cash Costs are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry; however, it has no standard meaning under IFRS. Management uses this measure to monitor the performance of its mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis. Cash Costs include mine site operating costs plus indirect taxes and selling cost net of by-product sales and are then divided by ounces sold. In calculating Cash Costs, the Company includes copper and silver by-product credits as it considers the cost to produce the gold is reduced as a result of the by-product sales incidental to the gold production process, thereby allowing Management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold production. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Management believes that the AISC measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis, while maintaining current production levels. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow per ounce sold. AISC is calculated as the sum of cash costs, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature and corporate G&A costs. AISC is divided by ounces sold to arrive at AISC per ounce.

The following table provides a reconciliation of consolidated Cash Costs and AISC:

$M, except per oz amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cost of sales, excl. depreciation and amortization 155.1 149.7 145.9 600.5 498.8 Indirect taxes 7.6 5.5 8.2 25.6 26.3 Selling costs 3.2 3.9 5.1 13.4 18.3 Other cash adjustments (4.7) (0.3) (6.4) (8.5) (0.5) By-product credits (29.7) (35.6) (35.4) (120.5) (129.8) Total Cash Costs (net) 131.5 123.2 117.4 510.5 413.1 Sustaining capital and leases 77.8 80.7 63.9 288.8 269.2 Corporate general & administration 23.5 11.2 13.8 62.9 53.4 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.5 0.8 1.7 4.2 7.0 Total AISC 233.3 215.9 196.8 866.4 742.7 Gold sales (koz) 150.3 124.8 118.8 487.7 467.9 Cash Costs ($/oz) 875 987 987 1,047 883 AISC ($/oz)1 1,563 1,729 1,658 1,777 1,587

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share related to the FTAA at Didipio of $(7.4) million, $15.5 million and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter, third quarter and full year 2024, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

The following tables provides a reconciliation of Cash Costs and AISC for each operation:

Haile

$M, except per oz amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash costs of sales 51.3 44.7 46.7 199.7 135.9 By-product credits (0.8) (0.7) (0.4) (3.0) (4.2) Inventory adjustments (6.5) (7.5) (1.2) 2.0 (3.0) Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.2 0.1 — 0.5 0.6 Total Cash Costs (net) 44.2 36.6 45.1 199.2 129.3 Sustaining and leases 20.5 15.7 10.2 53.1 52.5 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 30.5 29.9 20.9 87.0 99.2 Onsite exploration and drilling — — — — — Total AISC 95.2 82.2 76.2 339.3 281.0 Gold sales (koz) 73.9 53.6 29.6 208.5 146.2 Cash Costs ($/oz) 598 683 1,521 955 884 AISC ($/oz) 1,287 1,537 2,570 1,628 1,921

Didipio

$M, except per oz amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash costs of sales 40.0 36.0 34.0 147.6 129.0 By-product credits (27.0) (33.5) (33.9) (112.0) (121.6) Royalties 0.8 2.1 2.7 5.9 7.3 Indirect taxes 5.2 5.7 8.2 21.3 26.3 Inventory adjustments (1.7) 7.3 4.3 5.0 18.8 Freight, treatment and refining charges 4.2 6.2 6.5 17.6 23.5 Total Cash Costs (net) 21.5 23.8 21.8 85.4 83.3 Sustaining and leases 4.8 5.7 5.9 20.4 11.1 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 2.5 2.4 1.6 8.6 4.3 Onsite exploration and drilling — — — — 0.3 Total AISC 28.8 31.9 29.3 114.4 99.0 Gold sales (koz) 20.8 28.9 39.7 100.4 135.7 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,033 824 549 851 614 AISC1 ($/oz) 1,389 1,103 737 1,140 730

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share of FTAA at Didipio of $(7.4) million, $15.5 million and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter, third quarter, and full year 2024, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

Macraes

$M, except per oz amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash costs of sales 44.5 38.9 31.6 137.1 145.7 Less: by-product credits 0.2 — — 0.1 (0.1) Royalties 1.0 0.2 1.4 3.4 3.8 Inventory adjustments (1.7) 3.9 (0.4) 7.4 (13.5) Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.8 0.7 Total Cash Costs (net) 44.3 43.1 32.8 148.8 136.6 Sustaining and leases 5.9 5.0 4.9 24.1 30.2 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 5.1 13.7 15.1 62.9 45.5 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.2 0.1 0.6 1.3 2.9 Total AISC 55.5 61.9 53.4 237.1 215.2 Gold sales (koz) 36.6 29.5 36.3 124.8 137.1 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,214 1,458 901 1,192 996 AISC ($/oz) 1,535 2,099 1,468 1,906 1,570

Waihi

$M, except per oz amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash costs of sales 22.1 21.3 18.8 80.9 66.8 By-product credits (2.1) (1.4) (1.1) (5.6) (4.0) Royalties 0.5 0.4 0.3 1.5 1.1 Inventory adjustments 0.9 (0.6) (0.3) 0.1 (0.4) Add: Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.1 — — 0.2 0.2 Total Cash Costs (net) 21.5 19.7 17.7 77.1 63.7 Sustaining and leases 2.9 2.7 1.3 9.9 3.6 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 5.6 5.6 4.0 22.8 22.7 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.3 0.7 1.1 2.9 3.8 Total AISC 30.3 28.7 24.1 112.7 93.8 Gold sales (koz) 19.0 12.8 13.1 54.0 48.9 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,130 1,538 1,345 1,427 1,300 AISC ($/oz) 1,557 2,252 1,829 2,087 1,914

Net Cash/(Debt)

Net Cash/(Debt) has been calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes this is a useful indicator to be used in conjunction with other liquidity and leverage ratios to assess the Company's financial health. Prior to 2024, lease liabilities were included in the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The change in respect of 2024 is consistent with the generally adopted approach to the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The comparative quarters have been recalculated excluding lease liabilities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Cash/(Debt):

$M December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revolving credit facility — (135.0) Fleet facility1 (2.8) (4.4) Unamortized transaction costs 1.2 1.2 Total debt (1.6) (138.2) Cash and cash equivalents 193.5 61.7 Net Cash (Debt)† 191.9 (76.5)

1 Fleet facility arrangement for mining equipment financing which will be fully repaid in 2025. There are no additional amounts available under the fleet facility.

Operating Cash Flow per share

Operating Cash Flow per share before working capital movements is calculated as the cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital then divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of total fully diluted cash Operating Cash Flow per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 246.1 164.7 94.8 593.9 384.2 Changes in working capital 14.1 (3.7) (5.3) 4.4 22.7 Cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in working capital 260.2 161.0 89.5 598.3 406.9











Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 724.6 726.5 722.6 724.8 722.6 Operating Cash Flow per share $0.36 $0.22 $0.12 $0.83 $0.56

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow has been calculated as cash flows from operating activities, less cash flow used in investing activities. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash flow and operate net of all expenditures, prior to any financing cash flows. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated as the Free Cash Flow divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

$M, except per share amounts Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by Operating Activities 246.1 164.7 94.8 593.9 384.2 Cash flows used in Investing Activities (99.6) (99.0) (78.7) (348.7) (341.8) Free Cash Flow 146.5 65.7 16.1 245.2 42.4











Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 724.6 726.5 722.6 724.8 722.6 Free Cash Flow per share $0.20 $0.09 $0.02 $0.34 $0.06

