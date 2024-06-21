OceanaGold Reports Fatality at the Didipio Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to report that a colleague has been fatally injured at its Didipio Mine in the Philippines. The employee was found unresponsive on the ground in the vicinity of the paste plant on June 21st local time and was unable to be revived at the onsite medical clinic. Next of kin and regulators have been notified and operations at the mine have been voluntarily suspended for approximately 24 hours to allow the workforce to be informed. An investigation is underway.

The Company is focused on supporting the family and colleagues of the employee during this difficult time.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

