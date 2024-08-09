OceanaGold Reports Fatality at the Didipio Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") regrets to inform that, as reported in our second quarter results, a contractor working at our Didipio Mine in the Philippines sustained serious head injuries while attempting to remove a metal blockage from a jaw crusher in late July. Despite medical efforts and care, he recently passed away in hospital. There has been no impact to production as a result of this event.

Gerard Bond, President & CEO of OceanaGold, said "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic event, especially those at Didipio who have lost two colleagues in a short period. Although the two events are unrelated, we are taking immediate action at Didipio to improve the effectiveness of the OurSafe Behaviours safety program, increase hazard identification training - particularly in relation to stored energy - and expand in-field coaching on the identification of critical and high-risk tasks and verification of critical controls. Ensuring the safety of our workforce is paramount."

The Company is supporting the family and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

