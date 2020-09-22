OceanaGold Continues to Advance the Waihi District Opportunities

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") provides an update of the status of operations in the Waihi District.

Michael Holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "OceanaGold has operated successfully and in a responsible manner in New Zealand for over 30 years. Over the past few years, we have invested in extensive exploration programs that has resulted in significant increases to Mineral Reserves and Resources at both Macraes and Waihi operations."

"Despite the five-week cessation of development related to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Martha Underground remains firmly on track for first production in the second quarter of 2021. Exploration activities continue at Martha Underground with four drill rigs and WKP with two drill rigs targeting resource conversions and extensions. At WKP we are drilling the East Graben vein and preparing for drilling of both the Western and T-Stream veins. We continue to advance each of the Waihi District opportunities as part of our plans to realise the significant value potential of Waihi."

"OceanaGold has one of the most exciting organic growth projects in the gold industry. The New Zealand growth opportunities along with the future Haile Underground represent not only production growth but also margin growth. We are very excited and remain fully committed to investing in and executing on our organic growth plans on the optimum timeline."

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

