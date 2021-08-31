OceanaGold Announces Resumption of New Zealand Operations

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") confirms that Macraes and Waihi recommenced operations at 11.59 pm Tuesday, August 31 (New Zealand Standard Time) following the New Zealand Government's downgrade of the country's COVID-19 Alert Level from Level Four to Level Three for all of New Zealand with the exception of Auckland and Northland.

Michael Holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We are pleased with the restart of operations at Macraes and Waihi following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. We have operated responsibly in New Zealand for over 30 years and will continue to work in partnership with the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our operations have strict health and safety protocols in place to safeguard the wellbeing of our workforce as we continue our legacy of providing meaningful socio-economic benefit to the local communities."

The Company is resuming mine production, processing, and exploration activities at Macraes and Waihi, while adhering to strict public health protocols, including enhanced PPE, strict physical distancing, staggered shifts, and consideration for immune compromised employees. These restrictions along with the recent two-week shutdown is expected to result in an approximate decrease of 4,000 to 5,000 ounces of gold production from each New Zealand operation in 2021.

Michael Holmes went on to say, "We will continue to manage the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus with the health and safety of our workforce being paramount. We will continue to keep the market apprised of any COVID-19 impact to our business for which we are well prepared for. Over the course of the remaining months, we will continue to look for opportunities to make up for the decrease in production as a result of the COVID-19 impacts."

Authorised for release to market by Corporate Company Secretary Liang Tang.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental, and social performance. For 30 years, we have been contributing to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders.

Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created an industry-leading pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including Didipio Mine in the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, achievement of guidance, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the outbreak of an infectious disease, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Allysa Howell, Tel: +1 720 484 1147, [email protected]; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Tel: +61 407 783 270, [email protected]; www.oceanagold.com, Twitter: @OceanaGold

Related Links

http://www.oceanagold.com/

